June 9th, 2020

I feel excited for something, but I don’t know what.

I’m feeling a lot more level-headed than I was all of yesterday. I had felt weirdly groggy and slow, like my head was underwater and my movements were delayed.

Today, I woke up at 7:15, hopped on work around 7:30, was on go-go-go mode for several hours, and churned out 20 pages of ideas and background research. Then I had the two hours of online class until 8. Afterwards, I went for a walk outside. Once the neighbors started populating the streets, bicyclers and gardeners and what-have-you’s, I dipped inside.

I have four meetings tomorrow. There’ll be one in the morning, and then three quick back-to-backs in the afternoon. From 2-4. Those will be one-on-one’s. I’ll chug my social juice, put a smile on, and click into those meetings. I like meetings with people who enjoy talking. For as much as I gab in my personal life, I enjoy listening to those I’m not very close to. I turned on my “journalist-therapist” ears and eyes and absorb like a fat sponge.

The Python class today was incredibly amusing. The professor was animated, open, very genuine. He put all the bad reviews to shame. At the same time, I’m glad I did the W3 tutorials and Udemy intro and DataCamp course in Python before class started.

For the other project, which normally 2nd years do in the last semester, I decided to do it in the Fall. I also chose Python over R last night. The professor said we couldn’t repeat courses, and I already did a handful of the intros in R. I am not in the mood to find harder tutorials in R (I haven’t started any other courses in Python, luckily) so I am going to just focus on introductory Python courses for the rest of the year. It means a heavier Fall semester and lighter Spring semester.

Since the pandemic is still alive and well, I’m not interested in finding on-site work this Fall; if anything, I might teach part-time, wrap up graduate work, and then focus on full-time job-hunting in the Winter. I’ll only have the two classes and this Python DataCamp work, which I plan to also do in the summer. So. Work. One programming class. And a summer of self-directed programming tutorials.

It sounds like a lot, but honestly, diary, I was so horrendously bored this weekend. Like. I just get so bored without a to-do list and things to do. I was beginning to regret not taking on additional students. What was I thinking? There’s this blind drive under my bottom that refuses to let me rest for an extended amount of time. Sometimes it’s alight, other times it’s quiet, but right now, god, it is on fire.

So that’s where I am. I feel blindly motivated and energetic. It’s not creative, though–no photos or art in weeks. It’s just red. I want to make countless to-do lists and check things off.

I almost wrote about the state of the world via social media, but I deleted it.