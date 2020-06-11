Misanthropy

Even in a quiet suburban neighborhood, there are too many people out and about for peace of mind. Even when I try meandering up and down the street, I feel irritated at this particular neighbor, who looks with this weird cold look, who emanates strange iciness, whose child screams early in the morning.

Mildly annoyed that, with the construction in the back, there’s the occasional random construction worker in his open golf cart. Behind my backyard. Putting away on a mound of mud. Purchasing that land for a gated neighborhood was foolish. Whoever did it did not take into the account of schools on house evaluations. Nor did it take into account the spaces in front and beside it. And it’s just an eye sore. It used to be so beautiful, with the lined trees and sloping hills. Now it’ll just be crowded and loud and filled with construction. For years and years and years.

Oh. And that DataCamp thing. The thing with this program is that the professors try extremely hard to make things harder than they need to be. So if it’s a simple assignment, they try and stretch it out like it’s string cheese to make it as complicated as possible, with the most vague instructions. As vague as possible. It’s like that.

In usual micromanaging fashion, the professor mandated that the XP points had to exceed 80%. The problem is, I’ve been on the platform for a year, have 60K XP points, started on the assignment last night with my access, and now the assignment XP points don’t tally up. What a silly headache. But that’s what happens when you create micro manageable assignments: you get the headache of micromanaging.

I, like, weirdly miss buying tacos by the art museum and sitting outside, in the park, and eating them. And I miss the cool air conditioning of the museum on hot summer days. It’s nice to miss silly stuff like that, because I haven’t been thinking of that as much lately. Or maybe I have. I’ve been remembering dates. Like the time we went to that one restaurant by that one trail, and I was tipsy two sips in. And I got a tiny mac and cheese even though I ended up eating off of his plate. I didn’t think that that memory would be memorable, but look at me now. Remembering it.

It will be some time before I travel. Still staying home and maintaining a distance from other people. This whole thing just circles back to it. But even nurses have now stopped giving a fuck. One on social media was floating away on a boat with ten of them. I figure they’re around each other anyways, but it’s just ironic. They see death and disease on a daily basis and eschew health measures anyways. It was all hashtag stay home two months ago, and now it’s hashtag get out now, because it’s June 2020, and that was so March 2020.

I have been feeling irritated lately, but luckily, I’ve been mostly at home. Avoiding most causes of irritation. People. But even when I leave my house, there’s that neighbor or this neighbor or that driver or this driver. Some driver honked at me for walking on the right side of the road, and my immediate reaction was to flick him off. It made me laugh afterwards, how natural it felt. I almost bellowed a quick obscenity at him, until the people around me, on the other sides of the street, exclaimed at the madness of it all.

It makes me remember that one woman who must have hated her life so much that, upon seeing my mother and I at the park, yelled we couldn’t park on the side of the street. I gave her a thumbs up. She yelled she’d call the cops on us, slowing down to scream some more. I should have done another motion with my arms at the time. Ah.

I’ll always remember her and how miserable she must have been, so desperate to inflict misery onto others. People are only ever shitty on the outside when they’re real shitty on the inside.