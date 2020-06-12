My lips are uncomfortably warm right now. They are aware of my obsessive picking. They’re raw and pink. Pick pick pick. It’s all I do. I do it when I’m stressed. When I’m thinking. When I’m bored. I do it so regularly that it never occurred to me that it could be unusual. Lately, 8 of my 10 fingers have been picked to shreds. I looked it up and my eyes popped to see that the tendency was linked to Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

I don’t have it, but the two are linked, I said on the phone.

My boyfriend exclaimed you are OCD. It reminded me of the time my mother let slip, “oh, OCD people like you would love to hear this–”

But the thing is that I get annoyed with people’s misuse of the word. Like, no, if you line your gummy bears in a row, you’re not OCD. OCD means having obsessive thoughts that don’t go away unless a compulsive behavior is practiced. I am filthy I am filthy I am filthy (thought); I must wash hands I must wash hands I will wash hands (behavior.) To the point where hands bleeds and skin peels.

I mean. I have obsessive thoughts, but they’re separate from the behaviors. And the whole obsessive picking thing–I mean it stems from not a full-formed thought, but a desire to whittle down flesh until it’s clean and there are no remaining edges. Sharp edges on my fingers drive me insane. I can’t stop touching it. Well. Now that I write it out, I can see where the opinions come from. I should stop with the skin-picking. But it doesn’t significantly hamper my quality of life. If anything, it enhances my quality of life. It is. Entertaining. Oh god.

I had a good day. Hard to believe the second week of work has already passed. Working from home has been a delight thus far. It was hard to get motivated in the morning, what with all the meetings. I need time to focus and work. So the meetings hanging around awkwardly demotivated me. I say I love the conversations, but I’m still freakishly introverted, so I would rather be alone. In the afternoon, I was able to squeeze in a few hours of intense productivity. That it’s Friday also makes me want to rest a little more.

Then I baked a cake and made ribs in the evening. I went for a brisk walk up and down the street for half an hour and marveled at how big the sky was. I am still losing weight: I mentioned it earlier. But being in quarantine has led me to lose nearly ten pounds. I can see my ribs now. It’s alarming. And it’s not that I’m hungry. I guess I just don’t eat as much. Or the food isn’t as hefty.

I just realized that I haven’t seen any friends in person since March 7th or so. That was right before we started Spring Break, sometime around then. The last social thing I did was go to our happy hour and just talk to my friends. And that was so fun, yes. It was. To be perfectly honest, I’m entirely content with that. I text my friends, snap them, occasionally FaceTime them. But I’m so ridiculously happy to not have to pull out my thick book of Excuses–I Mean Reasons I Can’t Hang Out. I’m just. Like. The anti-social social club. Can I join?

It is nice to have le beau, who doubles as a best friend and boyfriend. I told him today that I had ruminated last night over how I doubted whether he would have or would not have sat with me at the lunch table if we were in a cafeteria setting. I’m the type of person who will dole out loyalty, but expects heavy loyalty in return. So I got very lucky with my best friend in college, who initially scared me with her declarations of commitment. (Both my best friend and boyfriend were very frank about commitment, which was terrifying at first, but ultimately fulfilling) Um, but, like, would you sit by me in the cafeteria? ‘Cause, like, these hos ain’t loyal. I asked repetitively, as I played my aggressive game on Snapchat.

I’ve been obsessed with this game called Color Galaxy on Snapchat. It’s addicting as hell. I ended up conquering the whole planet twice last night. I went from not knowing how to eliminate players to conquering the whole planet! All 100% of it! I screenshot it proudly. I had to rage quit today, though.