A part of me was really itching to go outside. So I did.

When I first opened my front door, I saw a squirrel standing upright in the middle of the road. His four furry friends were scurrying around the neighbors’ home. I ended up following another squirrel out and watched him climb up and down a mailbox. All around him, his squirrel friends chased, jogged, scurried, rested. One was splayed out on another neighbor’s garage pavement.

There’s something about slightly humid overcast weather that brings all the squirrels out to play. They were squeaking in delight all over the street. I saw at least 10 at once. It was a day fit for squirrels.

I spent about an hour of my morning outside, reading Sour Heart in my blue lawn chair. Eventually, I went back inside after finishing the sparkling water I got from Wal-Mart. I made a mad dash to Wal-Mart earlier this week, my first trip to the grocery store since February. I wore my face shield and plastered “bc it’s still a pandemic” on the top of it for people to see, lest people have forgotten. I was relieved to see that some people wore masks. It’s been half and half in certain neighborhoods. To be frank, it’s really based on demographic. Anyways. I got the sparkling water on a whim. It’s hibiscus and grapefruit flavored, and it’s so, so refreshing.

I spent the next few hours dawdling around, playing with the pigs, eating lunch, catching up on the last Python lecture. He doesn’t care about attendance at all, which saves me a helluva lot of time. I don’t have to pretend to attend and pretend to pay attention. I can review the material on my own. Learning is a lot more entertaining when it’s done on my own terms. Even the other professor trying to “make” us reach 80% of the points on DataCamp made me want sneak my way through all the modules. I had figured out a loophole. And I’m the one who signed up for DataCamp a year in advance just to learn. Placing outside pressures and measures can really stifle motivation.

In the afternoon, I spontaneously decided I would go out for a drive. I ended up on roads I wasn’t familiar with, forgot to take a left, ended up lost, and parked in a neighborhood to see where I was on the map. It was hot. I decided I’d get some bubble tea as a consolation drink, since I had not gotten where I thought I wanted to go. I went to the boba shop, called for a delivery, they forgot, and I ended up having to dash inside–luckily there were only two or so people. I wasn’t upset because I wasn’t in a rush, and I was only there to eek out some time outdoors.

As I was heading home, I decided to turn right on a whim to explore the historic square. It’s one of my favorite squares to visit. It’s rife with hauntings, apparently, and I encountered an unhappy spirit there once. I was spooked. It had coincided with a handful of unhappy encounters, and after that, I mentally shut that sort of thing out. At least, that’s what I tell myself. But anyways.

As I was circling around the block, peering at stores and signs, a man and women began to strum their guitars and sing. And then all of a sudden, it was a live concert. The couple played Johnny Cash and Western-Southern-banjo-esque songs. They were far away from the viewers, on the center stage, while a handful of people milled about. Half of them were pretty old folk, and some of them works masks. Others didn’t. I stayed far away from all of them, wandering to the other side. There were maybe 15-20 of them.

Le beau called in. We facetimed during the rest of my time there until my face was so hot I could feel it tanning, and then I went home.