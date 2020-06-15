It’s very strange, because she had been on the periphery of my life in many ways, but I had never let her in. It’s as if my heart were a shuttered home, and she was in the yard, seeing how the panes flew off, how there were random construction workers on the roof, but she never knew the floor plans or renovation ideas or what was going on inside. She’d bring up the old house days from five years ago, describing the exterior, never having known was what in the interior.

Rereading my diary entries. Two nights ago, I obsessively decided to recap every month of 2020. The photos from my Polaroid 365 were without context, and I wanted to create a snippet of a narrative. I did those at a harried 11:45 PM and slung them onto my Instagram Stories. I’ve been keeping life-related posts limited to “Close Friends,” aka people whom I know are real people. I mean. Close Friends is a misnomer, but it’s a way to sort the private from the public.

Work is relatively slow at the moment. Lots of meetings today, which I’m fine with. It’s nice to see other people’s faces and hear others speak. I piped up a bit today when my face showed on-screen and a Lead Org. Effectiveness mentioned my little face and how good it was to see me. She’s sweet. I aspire to have 1/4 of her energy. I smiled and waved and briefly talked about how it was already the third week for me, how time flies.

Thank god the work is virtual. One of our grad school gals–I’m calling us that now, even if we’ve never used it before–is starting work today. In person. With cases soaring to shining new heights. Breaking records every day. It’s a pride thing, you know? Like, we’re invincible, and besides, the disease is so March 2020. Culturally. We embrace the losers and say we’re winners. We lose, the world laughs, and we tell ourselves: we won. With limited work opportunities, I don’t blame her for going in. But still. I don’t envy it at all; I don’t envy breathing in strangers’ aerosol-drip breaths; I don’t envy the commute.

Despite the outside bleakness of it all, June is still a brighter month than January. Motivation is not as hard to muster when I’m comfortable in my room. I’m really such a big homebody.

One day, though, I’d like to take trips. To travel. When it’s safe. A trip to Asia, a trip to Europe. To visit Korea and eat KBBQ; to take le beau to see the Bund in Shanghai; to drink beers and eat schnitzels in The Netherlands. All that fun stuff. Truth be told, I’m not a huge fan of travel: it’s hard to sleep, I’m terrified of flying. But lately I’ve been remembering our trips. I miss the Bahamas in particular: lying on white beds by the purring waves. California was beautiful, too, with the mountains and LA ramen and musicians on the boardwalk.