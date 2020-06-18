June (Bug) Diaries

It’s only the first week of June, but I’ve already written four or five journal entries. To keep things tidy, I’ll consolidate them onto here, just as I did with quarantine diaries.

June 2nd, 2020

The naïveté strikes again! I roll my eyes hard. The universe likes to pry its thick hands under my eyelids so I am forced to see what I choose not to. For purposes of privacy, I will stay vague on that front. I mean, it’s sad. But I’m not going to write about it. It’s just sort of sickening and stupid.

I will just write about–well, I don’t know.

I look forward to reading people’s blog posts. I love reading people’s journal entries. I realized that as I thought, “I feel listless. I should blog and read.” And then when I clicked on, I felt my heart lift a little bit.

It’s more interesting than my social media feeds, at least. I haven’t been scrolling those much. I tried to delete my IG, but it wouldn’t let me, since I had done that less than a week ago.

It was my second day at work. The day went by fairly quickly, although I was in a bit of a haze for the most part. I’m adamant about sticking to a strict 8 hours a day, where I don’t look at my laptop after 5. This time next week, though, I’ll be switching from the work computer to my personal computer for the class. I forget what time it goes on until.

There feels like there will be a lot of professional development. My supervisor’s already scheduled numerous calls between me and leaders in adjacent departments. I’m very new to the field, so it’s been informative and fun, so far, to chat with others. She also reached out to an alum from the I/O Psychology program, who then scheduled weekly check-ins with me. I am grateful. It’s like a networking and mentorship program materializing in front of my eyes.

After work tomorrow, I might stop by the library and drop off my books. I’ll pick up some new ones as well. I’m still wearing my mask and face shield, although Americans have decided that coronavirus is so March 2020. Brilliant nation, we are.

I read The Dutch House two days ago. I finished it in one day. It was so well-written. I was skeptical at first. But about fifteen pages in, I loved it. And I despised Andrea. And I loved Maeve. And you could just tell that Cynthia wasn’t it: maybe it was the narrator looking back, and realizing Cynthia wasn’t it. It upset me that Cynthia was so resentful of the narrator for his choices, but then just constantly badmouthed his sister, Maeve. Okay, spoiler alert. I should tack that on.

And I watched Rick and Morty yesterday. It felt very Bojack-esque in its final episode. Finally, the creators decided to give us a loop-de-loop episode that referred to past episodes. But it wasn’t what any of us would have expected. I think they’re all high geniuses, the lot of ’em.

I’ll end this post at that, on a light note. And I’ll go back to reading blog entries to distract myself from reality. I don’t like worrying.

June 3rd, 2020

It was my third day of work. The micro and macro of day-to-day are startlingly different. I couldn’t remember if it was the 2nd or the 3rd. I’m just trying to manage each minute by minute. I wrote this earlier, but mentally, I’ve been making myself stick to the 8-5, with a 1 hour lunch around 12. I wake up at 7, get ready with an hour. After 5, I shut my laptop, and refuse to do anything afterwards. In the evenings, I’ve been taking walks, watching TV, writing, etc. I sleep around 10. Routines give a sense of structure. I like the idea of structure.

This morning was productive and mildly disastrous. I don’t even feel like revisiting it; it was so stupid. I have, basically, three names: one legal name, one common nickname, and another nickname. I go by the common nickname, but decided to be a good person and fix the database with my legal name. Well. It decided to change my username throughout all of the databases. My Office. My email. Salesforce. Company site. And I was locked out of everything. And the IT person, bless her heart, walked me through every step for every minute of that hour.

A few minutes afterwards, a man from GrubHub dialed in three times excessively, barking right upon pick up, and demanded a higher tip. He was already 30 minutes late. I put contactless delivery twice. I had already tipped in the app: I’m pretty sure drivers can see the order and tip: I always tip 15%. But I was taken aback by the man calling me several times and telling me in not-so-vague terms to give him more tip.

So that was just a weirdly frazzling chunk of the day. And as that was happening, I’d just made it onto the group virtual event, and mentally missed most of it. It was just a weird two hours.

Peered at my calendar for Thursday. I will have to chug my coffee and social juice, because I’ll be meeting with four people tomorrow in the morning. Then I’ll be attending another virtual event in the afternoon. I’ve been fairly productive the past three days, so it’ll be okay. The more virtual chats I do, the more comfortable I feel with talking to people via screen. Of course it’s different, but it’s not as bad as I used to think. I used to hate video calls with people I wasn’t already close to.

I saw that it was Friday in two days, but with nothing really to look forward to, I might as well just take it day by day. I plan to sleep in fifteen minutes, around 10 PM. Weirdly enough, my body took the 7 AM suggestion in stride. I haven’t been able to consistently lift a pinky before 8:10 AM since November. But since Sunday, I’ve automatically woken up at 7. For a night owl like me, that’s a big deal.

June 4th, 2020

The day zipped by quickly.

I had three one-on-one virtual conversations with several leaders in adjacent fields, and then with the leader of our department. There were varying levels of connection and warmth. I felt very warmly for two of the leaders. The connection. I busied myself with that, and then attended a meeting addressing our personality tests in the afternoon.

But it was hard to stay engaged online, despite our incredibly bubbly coordinator. She was so very sweet. We were talking about the personality test, which nailed down my goal-oriented, purpose-driven, individualistic, go-go-go mentality. My score on structure and rules was incredibly low: not surprising, because I hate feeling stifled. Later, I realized she was a leader in my department, who was close to my supervisor. I’m still learning the infrastructure.

Tomorrow is Friday. Almost done with the first week of working virtually. I think it’s going along well. The one-on-ones help in fostering connection. But I do need frequent breaks, as usual. I got up and did jumping jacks midway throughout the day, and a very brief 7 minute cardio workout. I need to get back into those. I don’t think that I went outside today at all, though.

I had fried rice for lunch and dinner, and made Vietnamese iced coffee after my family nabbed condensed milk from the Asian market. I look forward to making an adffogato (?) treat tomorrow: vanilla ice cream and coffee. Surprisingly, I’ve never made it. I’m only eating vanilla ice cream because the neighbor kindly sent a surprise package with warm cookies and ice cream, a thank you for spotting their dog-gone-rogue. Their dog had pushed through the backyard door and was about to roam around.

I feel terribly sleepy. The curse of a sleep schedule. It’s only 9:42 PM. Maybe I should watch Rick and Morty.

June 5th, 2020

Pandemic, protests. Death, disease and destruction. An alliteration straight from the bible. And God sent down his floods. And the plagues. And the locusts. And the fires, and the poison, and the snakes. I semi-made the last three up, but I’ve been joking, sort of, that 2020’s something straight out of a bible. It’s so absurd to be living in the thick of it all. And I’m just realizing one day some kid’s going to read it and feel so utterly disconnected from it, because this, to them, will be how we see Genghis Khan or some biblical fable.

I made myself read Facebook this afternoon after keeping away from it. I’m contemplating just deleting it, actually, since I don’t know what sadistic part of me wanted to slough through the echo chambers of despair. I’m, like, tired. And tired of being tired. You, reader, are reading the remnants of that. The residual stuff. I’m clearing the air, though. I’m picking myself back up.

Work week 1 has already passed. It went by so quickly. So quickly. I set up a small survey among other new-starts on their opinions of remote work. 5 said they loved it; 5 said they didn’t like it; 7 marked, “eh.” To be honest, I love remote work. I’d love to meet my co-workers in person, of course, and there is a slight part of me that misses that. But I’m focusing on the things I enjoy: having independence, managing my schedule, cooking meals when I want to, resting when I need to, working without distraction, updating from the comfort of my room. I can retreat without anyone noticing; I can appear without anyone noticing; it’s the introvert’s paradise, this remote lifestyle.

I’ve loved it since the very beginning. I had no idea it would face such backlash, to be honest. From my myopic point of view, I thought everyone would cheer for no! more! school! And no more 30 minute commutes! And no more sitting in a classroom, listening to nothing, reading the news instead of learning! And no more rush hour! And no more social fatigue! And no more–no more–no more of it all!

For me, I’ve loved virtual learning, virtual teaching, virtual working, and virtual life. When I was with students, yes, it was a little more fatiguing to stare at a screen, but they were still engaged. I never learned in the classroom, so leaving it made no difference. And as for work: the only thing I miss is the social energy of the workplace. I loved making new friends at work in every position I was in.

But I’m still a massive turtle. I remember when I first went to college. And my best friend looked at me funny and said I was like a turtle. Sometimes I would be outside of my shell, and I’d be mingling with all the woodland creatures. But then, just as quickly, I would snap and hide back in my shell, never to be seen or found. Until I poked my head out again. The past half year of being inside this shell has been very comforting. This blog is part of that shell, you know. Isolation is such a soft marshmallow. An old friend said the word isolated like it was a slur. You’re so isolated. (And you’re a b-.) Social media feels like the outside world. But here, it feels different. I’m grateful for this outlet.

Annnnd now I’m deactivating Facebook for the umpteenth time now.

June 7th, 2020

Sunday morning, rain ain’t fallin’.

I changed my blog layout back to the original one–the one I used when I first made this blog in 2016. (coolpeppermint is almost 4 years old, if not already!) I tweaked the layout a little to add newer art and recent film to the sidebar.

My film developer recently died on me and ruined at least three of my rolls. Ever since March, though, every seller has been out of stock. I spent a day feeling severely disappointed in the completely blank film that came out. I never shared the photos from when I began to realize the developer was going bad. They were le beau’s photos from out-of-state.

Going for a walk yesterday at the fountains helped clear my brain out a little. It gets foggy after staying inside all day. I’ve started on a book written by Jenny Zhang. She’s a Chinese-American Brooklyn-based author who, I think, immigrated from Shanghai to New York City. Her stories in Sour Heart reflect her experiences, experiences I’ve only heard vaguely on, but never really knew in-depth about.

I’m going to try and make spaghetti aglio olio, which I just copy-pasted from google, a simple Italian pasta dish with olive oil and garlic.

June 8th, 2020

Waking up and getting up are two different things. 7:15 the alarm screamed and thank god I checked my calendar on Sunday to see my supervisor had scheduled an 8 AM meeting. So I was there, prompt, admittedly groggy. Then I went into my four meetings, and spent the afternoon trying to get the creative juices running.

My brain’s felt fried ever since.

I felt sluggish and less motivated than I did last week. The heat, a desperate 83, did not help matters. I wish I had a temperately cooler setting. How happy I’d be at the cold library ten minutes away. My mother would say they had industrial grade air conditioners, and that’s why they could cool down a space that large in 100 degree weather and we couldn’t. Like the malls. The movie theatres. Staying home has gotten exponentially easier: I go for brief walks outside to clear my head.

Tomorrow, I’ll start the Python class. There’s also the Datacamp project with the 8 classes to take. The professor is taking a long time to respond. I could do it in the Fall. They hint at a possible in-person symposium: ha! Yeah, right. I could also do the project in the Spring. But it’d be better to free up as much time my Spring semester to work/find work.

The program is already so awkward that I’m doing only two classes each semester, dragging out the last year of a Master’s that didn’t need to be a whole year. But maybe it still won’t be safe to work come Spring, what with all the mingling. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise.

We need rain.

What tea will I drink tomorrow? I entertain myself with the endless teas I make. Iced passion tea. Thai tea. Black milk tea. Always coffee, nowadays Vietnamese coffee. Again tomorrow–again! And a cold morning shower. I’m so tired, blog. Good night.

June 9th, 2020

I feel excited for something, but I don’t know what.

I’m feeling a lot more level-headed than I was all of yesterday. I had felt weirdly groggy and slow, like my head was underwater and my movements were delayed.

Today, I woke up at 7:15, hopped on work around 7:30, was on go-go-go mode for several hours, and churned out 20 pages of ideas and background research. Then I had the two hours of online class until 8. Afterwards, I went for a walk outside. Once the neighbors started populating the streets, bicyclers and gardeners and what-have-you’s, I dipped inside.

I have four meetings tomorrow. There’ll be one in the morning, and then three quick back-to-backs in the afternoon. From 2-4. Those will be one-on-one’s. I’ll chug my social juice, put a smile on, and click into those meetings. I like meetings with people who enjoy talking. For as much as I gab in my personal life, I enjoy listening to those I’m not very close to. I turned on my “journalist-therapist” ears and eyes and absorb like a fat sponge.

The Python class today was incredibly amusing. The professor was animated, open, very genuine. He put all the bad reviews to shame. At the same time, I’m glad I did the W3 tutorials and Udemy intro and DataCamp course in Python before class started.

For the other project, which normally 2nd years do in the last semester, I decided to do it in the Fall. I also chose Python over R last night. The professor said we couldn’t repeat courses, and I already did a handful of the intros in R. I am not in the mood to find harder tutorials in R (I haven’t started any other courses in Python, luckily) so I am going to just focus on introductory Python courses for the rest of the year. It means a heavier Fall semester and lighter Spring semester.

Since the pandemic is still alive and well, I’m not interested in finding on-site work this Fall; if anything, I might teach part-time, wrap up graduate work, and then focus on full-time job-hunting in the Winter. I’ll only have the two classes and this Python DataCamp work, which I plan to also do in the summer. So. Work. One programming class. And a summer of self-directed programming tutorials.

It sounds like a lot, but honestly, diary, I was so horrendously bored this weekend. Like. I just get so bored without a to-do list and things to do. I was beginning to regret not taking on additional students. What was I thinking? There’s this blind drive under my bottom that refuses to let me rest for an extended amount of time. Sometimes it’s alight, other times it’s quiet, but right now, god, it is on fire.

So that’s where I am. I feel blindly motivated and energetic. It’s not creative, though–no photos or art in weeks. It’s just red. I want to make countless to-do lists and check things off.

I almost wrote about the state of the world via social media, but I deleted it.

June 13th, 2020

A part of me was really itching to go outside. So I did.

When I first opened my front door, I saw a squirrel standing upright in the middle of the road. His four furry friends were scurrying around the neighbors’ home. I ended up following another squirrel out and watched him climb up and down a mailbox. All around him, his squirrel friends chased, jogged, scurried, rested. One was splayed out on another neighbor’s garage pavement.

There’s something about slightly humid overcast weather that brings all the squirrels out to play. They were squeaking in delight all over the street. I saw at least 10 at once. It was a day fit for squirrels.

I spent about an hour of my morning outside, reading Sour Heart in my blue lawn chair. Eventually, I went back inside after finishing the sparkling water I got from Wal-Mart. I made a mad dash to Wal-Mart earlier this week, my first trip to the grocery store since February. I wore my face shield and plastered “bc it’s still a pandemic” on the top of it for people to see, lest people have forgotten. I was relieved to see that some people wore masks. It’s been half and half in certain neighborhoods. To be frank, it’s really based on demographic. Anyways. I got the sparkling water on a whim. It’s hibiscus and grapefruit flavored, and it’s so, so refreshing.

I spent the next few hours dawdling around, playing with the pigs, eating lunch, catching up on the last Python lecture. He doesn’t care about attendance at all, which saves me a helluva lot of time. I don’t have to pretend to attend and pretend to pay attention. I can review the material on my own. Learning is a lot more entertaining when it’s done on my own terms. Even the other professor trying to “make” us reach 80% of the points on DataCamp made me want sneak my way through all the modules. I had figured out a loophole. And I’m the one who signed up for DataCamp a year in advance just to learn. Placing outside pressures and measures can really stifle motivation.

In the afternoon, I spontaneously decided I would go out for a drive. I ended up on roads I wasn’t familiar with, forgot to take a left, ended up lost, and parked in a neighborhood to see where I was on the map. It was hot. I decided I’d get some bubble tea as a consolation drink, since I had not gotten where I thought I wanted to go. I went to the boba shop, called for a delivery, they forgot, and I ended up having to dash inside–luckily there were only two or so people. I wasn’t upset because I wasn’t in a rush, and I was only there to eek out some time outdoors.

As I was heading home, I decided to turn right on a whim to explore the historic square. It’s one of my favorite squares to visit. It’s rife with hauntings, apparently, and I encountered an unhappy spirit there once. I was spooked. It had coincided with a handful of unhappy encounters, and after that, I mentally shut that sort of thing out. At least, that’s what I tell myself. But anyways.

As I was circling around the block, peering at stores and signs, a man and women began to strum their guitars and sing. And then all of a sudden, it was a live concert. The couple played Johnny Cash and Western-Southern-banjo-esque songs. They were far away from the viewers, on the center stage, while a handful of people milled about. Half of them were pretty old folk, and some of them works masks. Others didn’t. I stayed far away from all of them, wandering to the other side. There were maybe 15-20 of them.

Le beau called in. We facetimed during the rest of my time there until my face was so hot I could feel it tanning, and then I went home.

June 18th, 2020

Yesterday was fun. It was very teen-esque. We grabbed boba, went to the park, blasted music, ate our sushi, blasted some more music, walked through the woods, found a riverbed. It all just felt very rebellious and very not, because we had the freedom to do this–cavort, wander, sing, eat, drive.