Syrupy Sweetness

The heat makes me insanely groggy. Warmth and boredom. Syrupy sweet. Our company, in observance of Juneteenth, gave us a paid day off. They announced it during lunch yesterday as I baked lemon bars. My feed’s inundated with shared Stories of Juneteenth: what it is, what to do. There’s a pink page that’s been circulating. I contemplated sharing the same pink post, but decided against it. Last night I was hyper and posted 8 images of GUESS THE CELEB Gender Swapout. Drake as a glam gal really tickled me: they were so realistic. I giggled my way to sleep.

The past few days have been wonderful. I almost feel guilty for saying it, but life has been really pleasant. After getting off work, le beau and I will go to a park, walk around, grab boba, sometimes takeout, and while masked, disinfectants stocked in the purse, we share our time. Always outdoors, always masked. Yesterday we went to the empty patio with the picnic tables and drank boba and danced to latin music.

A friend called today. We talked for about an hour. It’s been a year since I’ve seen her. We’ve been friends since high school, since we were 15: although we aren’t best friends, we’ve always kept in touch here and there, said hello maybe every six months. She was aggravated by a friend whose “rhetoric,” I guess, has also aggravated me in the past. And it was strange, the parallels, the frustration, the irritation. The desire to respond to the backhanded quiet knives of I’ll steam-barrel over anyone who doesn’t see, act and live as I do, thumb at the ready for social media sharing.

The last time we talked, it was about not posting on social media about BLM. And, like, she knows exactly what my perspective is. We’ve had this conversation for, um, nearly a decade at this point. But I don’t post about Trump, despite having an opinion; I don’t post about ICE, despite having an opinion; I don’t post about BLM, despite having an opinion. I don’t post about social issues, despite having very strong opinions. I opt for one-on-one conversations, small group talks. She very backhandedly admonished me for not being more vocal, for not posting the black squares, for not sharing every post at the tap of a thumb, as if she did anything other than share aggressively on Twitter and Instagram.

And–well–it’s just so long and drawn-out, but it’s almost always this way for everything she believes in. If you don’t fervently say yes to everything she says–if you don’t share the same passion for the same people and the same issues and the same topics– if you don’t do the same as she does online or off, which is talking people’s ears off–if you don’t do that to the extent that she does, you’ll never hear the end of it. But it’s so subtle if makes you feel crazy, like you’re imagining it, or even guilty, for feeling so enraged afterwards. It’s, like, the weirdest thing. And I chalked it up to our dynamic, but clearly, it’s obvious to others as well.

I think it’s just internal anxiety spiraling outwards. It’s like the thing I wrote a while ago and deleted. There was a woman who went so out of her way to yell at me and my family member in a park. In the open suburbs, we had parked by the road, right next to the park. There was nobody else there. And she drove by and rolled her windows down and screamed, YOU CAN’T PARK HERE! I WILL CALL THE COPS! I realized that she was so utterly miserable that she had nothing else to do but try and create more misery. We both agreed she was not only a bitch, but a miserable one at that.

The reality is that there’s a lot of misery out there. Especially now. Usually, there aren’t many people around. But people are making their misery clear on the roads. Yesterday, one woman stuck her head out the window at a stop light to yell profanities. Over and over again, she kept yelled the f-bomb, because she wanted a driver to inch up further. And I was walking by the side of the street just last week–as they passed, clearly seeing me, they drew out a long honk. Startled and out of reflex, I gave them the finger. I chuckled afterwards at how automatic it was.

The truth is, it’s hard to feel sympathy for miserable psychos, whose internal turbulence is so gnarled and heavy that they must spurt it outwards. Although a part of me feels bad for others’ misery manifesting as psychosis, I really don’t have much patience for toxicity. Especially in personal relationships. So I don’t fuck with toxic friends anymore. They’re down to 0. But what’s it with strangers acting as though they can be psycho in public? This is a new development.

Raised eyebrow. Do you ever raise your eyebrows while you write? I just did. I texted my other friend for a little longer today, realizing that the other friend likely dropped my name into a “she is part of a larger epidemic-al socioeconomic problem of privileged people with a voice.” And we both concluded that people can inform themselves in their own time; learn in their own space; develop independent opinions as they grow; and act in a way that works for them. It’s good to check sources. It’s good to ask questions. It’s good to have open dialogue. It can be hard, but it’s good. Being able to converse back-and-forth with people who don’t agree, or are uninformed, is a skill. Not one that we all have. Clearly.