Juneteenth Rally

Shot from 20 feet away, while wearing a face shield and mask.

We cruised downtown. I wanted to photograph the murals of BLM and Floyd, messages of support and love. The boards are colorful now, a switch from the despair and anger of several weeks ago. I want to say that we stumbled upon the rally and march, that we found ourselves adjacent to the events going on. But that would be facetious. I’d seen a lineup of Juneteenth events online, and around 6:30 PM, timed it so that we’d be just one street over.

Le beau and I had grabbed food from our favorite Venezuelan restaurant. (I didn’t eat it: I’m still paranoid about eating takeout without cooking it right after. Restaurants are, again, shutting down because of cases.) He wanted to eat near the back of the rally, but I still felt intensely paranoid: creeping anxiety snaked its way throughout the day. We resolved to sit in the field a street across, so we could hear the message, but stay away from the crowds.

After we finished eating, I agreed to circumvent the rally so he could get a better look. A masked crowd had formed around the man on stage, who cried for better policy–for not just words, but actions–for unity against oppressors. It was moving: somebody sang. After we circled around the event, we drive through the streets to see and photograph artwork.

I took lots of photos on my film camera–I really hope they turn out. They’ll be more “historical” by the time they are developed, because I plan to shoot all my rolls of film before buying new film developer. It’s a long story. Basically, my color film gave out on me a few months ago, and I haven’t been able to buy any since. But I ached to take film photos while also feeling paranoid the film photos wouldn’t show. So I ended up bringing three cameras.

As the day neared to an end, we drove up to the park again, where the rally had been held. Protestors had swelled to a small crowd at the intersection. We trailed behind, about 20 – 50 away, my calling le beau every few minutes to not get too close. When we turned to leave, we saw a father and his son, a handmade BLM poster in hand, waiting to cross the street. And I think it’s one of my favorite protestor photos that I’ve taken so far.

The more hopeful aspect of this past month is that so many people of so many backgrounds and so many countries and so many colors have shown up. I began photographing protests five years ago. At the time, the demographic was almost always predominantly black American. Maybe there’d be one person of another race. Or two. Maybe even three. But it was rare. Very rare. The most recent protests have highlighted a diverse array of people all united behind the same front: we’re tired of this shit.