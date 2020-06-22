We drove to the graffiti yard this evening while the sun set behind metal block buildings. City lights. Night creeped onward. We pulled over by the lake and I finished another beer he brought me and we sat there, chuckling, stick in hand: wengardium leviosa! As we walked back to his car, he spotted an old friend of mine running with her family. Just as we hopped into his vehicle, they ran by, laughing loudly, silhouettes in the night.

She and I used to be best friends. We were crying obsessive lunatics who ran up and down halls giving each other piggy back rides. We used to cry under trees together. We were very weird and very close. As I saw her and her family laughing, sprinted through the cool night air, I admittedly missed her.

This was the fourth or fifth person I’d “run into” while strolling through a park. These masks afford me a good deal of anonymity. But somehow I still spot and recognize people who I had known when I was younger. I was very out and about then. And someone saw me and saw my Instagram post and put two and two together. We flit by the same people over for years and years. And by we, I mean I.