Work was fairly slow today. I’m meeting with my supervisor tomorrow morning, and maybe I’ll ask about contributing to the employee engagement survey project. The results are in, but the deadline is tight. Maybe I could help somewhere there.

Poor le beau. He was home and sleepy. He fell asleep on the phone promptly at 6 after I played a loud raging game of Color Galaxy. I tried to pay attention to the summer class, but got bored and eventually logged off after half an hour. We have a test on Thursday, so I guess I’ll review tomorrow.

Otherwise just feeling mildly out of it. Well. No, that’s not the right phrase. I spent a lot of time with my guinea pigs today. And I was in a pleasant mood. I’ve started talking to EV on Instagram, and she inspires me to make art. I hope I can maintain this sluggish momentum. I doubt I will, but it’s worth a shot.

I painted this lemon during my brief, weeklong burst of painting. Since then, I’ve fallen off the art bandwagon. Here’s to staying back on for a little longer this time around.

    OMG!! Your painting is incredible!! I didn’t know you were so freakin talented! How did you get into painting? I’m sure you’ve been doing it for years! I have tried painting so many times and fail miserably esp water coloring haha what medium are you using here?

