Yesterday was a walk of nightmares.

Everyone was at the park. Everyone was on the trail. Everyone was not wearing a mask. Everyone thought it was fine to just sidle up right behind you and heave big fat exhales as they panted their way up and around others. It was absolutely vile.

As I sat down on a patch of grass, a boy, with shaggy brown hair, crossed the patch of grass, 5 feet away from me. I looked at him incredulously, like, what the hell, dude?

Luckily, I had brought my mask and face shield with me. But my sheer disgust left me parched, since I was too uncomfortable to even flip open my water bottle and take a sip. It was absolutely disgusting. I’m already misanthropic, without the pandemic, and yesterday–this past year–has only confirmed and amplified my aversion.

And, well, I can’t say where I am, exactly, for privacy reasons, but let’s just say that the world shares my disgust and alarm.

On an unrelated note, I got sushi seaweed and I’m going to try and make spicy tuna rolls now.