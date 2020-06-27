Ech

lu

Yesterday was a walk of nightmares.

Everyone was at the park. Everyone was on the trail. Everyone was not wearing a mask. Everyone thought it was fine to just sidle up right behind you and heave big fat exhales as they panted their way up and around others. It was absolutely vile.

As I sat down on a patch of grass, a boy, with shaggy brown hair, crossed the patch of grass, 5 feet away from me. I looked at him incredulously, like, what the hell, dude?

Luckily, I had brought my mask and face shield with me. But my sheer disgust left me parched, since I was too uncomfortable to even flip open my water bottle and take a sip. It was absolutely disgusting. I’m already misanthropic, without the pandemic, and yesterday–this past year–has only confirmed and amplified my aversion.

And, well, I can’t say where I am, exactly, for privacy reasons, but let’s just say that the world shares my disgust and alarm.

On an unrelated note, I got sushi seaweed and I’m going to try and make spicy tuna rolls now.

One thought on “Ech

  1. Kendall June 27, 2020 / 11:59 pm

    I am sorry that people are respecting these necessary practices. In a grocery story, a woman approached my mother and told her that wearing a mask (like my mom was) was a good idea, but she didn’t want to do it because no one else was!!! UGH.
    How did the spicy tuna rolls turn out?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s