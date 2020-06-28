sunday morning

I love Sunday mornings. Slow lazy days. It’s a little different now, with the days being more or less indistinguishable, but I’m going to hold this romanticized notion anyways.

Last night, as I drifted off the sleep, I thought about the sushi and gyoza I’d make in the morning. All Japanese restaurant food I’d maybe get for $15 minimum: $8 sushi dollar-per-roll and $5 gyoza dollar-per-dumpling, then tax. My homemade sushi and gyoza only cost maybe $2 max. I was mostly proud of how cleanly the sushi sliced: I kept trying to cut rolls yesterday, but the filling would spurt out. So I finally figured out how to properly cut sushi.

Before that, though, I worked on a gouache painting. I mentioned it earlier, but these bursts of creativity are few and far in between, so I really have to capitalize on my current motivation to make art. Also, I think my film photography chemicals came in. I did the math and realized that I probably saved a good amount of money already in developing my own film.

If you can’t tell, I’m definitely more on the cost-conscious side of things. For my birthday, my boyfriend and I went shopping at Whole Foods, feeling like we were proper adults and that was what adults did, but then when we rang up the food at the cash register, we asked, shocked, why the fruit salads cost $80 total. Well, the employee said, it’s because each fruit salad is $40. $40?! I thought I read $15, I said. We scurried back to return the fruit salad. It was $15 a pound. So we returned half the cart and went to Wal-Mart, relieved at their reasonable deals.

Anyways, I really love being cost-conscious. My secret to clothes-shopping is Ross (lots of compliments on my pink prom dress, and this is just me being vain, but it only cost me $20, no joke!) and my secret for film is developing it in my kitchen, and my secret for food items is Wal-Mart. Not Target or anything. Just Wal-Mart. When my boyfriend asks for clothes, I always insist that I can make it for him. Not unlike Chabuds.

That’s enough rambling for now.