Got an email from the 2nd professor that our class is fully going online. So my already-empty schedule will be entirely virtual. Ce-le-bra-tion-time-c’mon.

That means no commute, no parking permit, no parking. I really hated the location of the school. I’m ridiculously happy that this shaves off one of the two years in the Master’s program.

I’m excited and relieved. It means I can teach more in the Fall (virtually), manage my classes at the click of a button, and peek around for work in Organizational Psychology.