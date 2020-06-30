lu

Got an email from the 2nd professor that our class is fully going online. So my already-empty schedule will be entirely virtual. Ce-le-bra-tion-time-c’mon.

That means no commute, no parking permit, no parking. I really hated the location of the school. I’m ridiculously happy that this shaves off one of the two years in the Master’s program.

I’m excited and relieved. It means I can teach more in the Fall (virtually), manage my classes at the click of a button, and peek around for work in Organizational Psychology.

One thought on “

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s