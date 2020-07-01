July 1st, 2020

Dear diary,

Changed my blog layout to something new and fun and whimsical! I’m super particular about fonts and colors and design, so I’m surprised I found a theme I liked.

I’m really craving tomatoes. Considering ordering a tomato basil soup and caesar salad for lunch tomorrow. The thought of tomatoes has been floating around my brain for the past few hours. Tomato sauce. Pizza. Meatballs and spaghetti. Bruschetta. Tomato soup. Mmm. I suspect an iron deficiency.

Yesterday I had a hankering for junk food. I’ve been weirdly hungry for the past few days–it’s like an afterthought, the hunger. I’ll eat lunch, feel full, then be hungry. So I drove up to the McDonalds by my house, FaceShield and mask and Clorox in tow, and I ordered a quarter pounder, twenty chicken nuggets, and a small fries. I rebaked the food and devoured it like a savage.

I wrote yesterday that all of my Fall classes have gone online, but it hasn’t fully registered yet. I’m massively excited to live a virtually virtual life. A part of me is also wondering about Spring semester. As I map it out in my mind, I realize that January 2021, which we look to optimistically, may not be our savior. We hold the notion that all the chaos ends in 2020, but what if it doesn’t?

Once schools open up in August, it’ll be a real free-for-all. It’ll coincide with the annual flu, alongside regular respiratory viruses and spit-swapping bugs going around every college semester. Cases are already skyrocketing with schools out, workplaces closed. Imagine when the primary places that people cluster in for hours on end–in this case, school–are open, from the toddlers to the college students. If young people operated in a bubble, well, that’d be one thing. Unfortunately, we don’t.

Illness will peak massively in November and December; people will spread it throughout the holidays, going home to see parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles. It’s unlikely a safe vaccine will be readily available until early next year, maybe mid March at best. And even then, it’ll have to be safely distributed to the masses.

So will our Spring semester be online, then? Will work interviews remain online, then? I plan to aggressively job-hunt in January, which seems appropriate: budgets will be determined, people will be back from the holidays.

Although I am currently working, I am also insatiable and obsessive: I spent the past day looking for Fall work, seeing what options were out there. I’ve been really enjoying my work lately, but I sometimes ask my supervisor for extra work here and there. There are days I’m incredibly busy, and days that I’m incredibly not.

Despite having been annoyed at committing to school for two years, I’m kind of glad to be waiting it out in the educational bubble. No kids to teach or send to school; I’m not having a kid soon; I’m also not a kid who craves social interaction; and I’m not an tense college student, stripped of graduations and commencements. I chose a perfect time in my life to prioritize the things I value: saving money, pursuing a field I liked, staying close to the people I love. This coincided with global chaos. I was already hunkering down when hunkering down meant safety and survival.

Looking ahead, my plan A is to find a Fall internship/part-time position in Organizational Psychology that’s virtual. I’ll give myself from now to September to find opportunities, with heavy emphasis in late July. My plan B, if there’s nothing that fits my very picky bill, is to increase hours in my virtual teaching job from August to December–maybe even April. Then I’ll wait after the holidays to shift to full-time job hunting. By then, we’ll know what the norms are for offices, if it’s safe to mingle and meet and interview (as I wrote earlier, though, it’s unlikely)

Ah. I love planning. I’ve been tasked with a small project management role in my job and I really relish in the planning. I enjoy mapping out mini-goals within larger goals and implementing each of the steps. It’s very jarring when life smacks my planner out of my metaphorical hands. But then sometimes I also want to be utterly spontaneous and unpredictable as well. To be frank, some of the best decisions in my life were motivated by impulsiveness.