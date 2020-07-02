It’s that magic hour (Kanye’s been stuck in my head)

Every few months, I’ll comb through my blog to make sure things are clean and tidy. Ended up going through nearly two years’ worth of blog posts. I was transported to the ways I’d felt, things I’d thought, people I’d loved, and books I’d read in a few swift seconds. I feel strange right now–nostalgic, but not. I don’t miss the ways things have been, per se. To be honest, I nearly forgotten those states of mind. I had both mindfully and mindlessly rotated through my many moods, days, trips.

With the pandemic, I’ve been blogging a lot more about my day-to-day. Now that I operate entirely from home, I have more time to read and write. I still only use about an hour or so to blog, but it’s more than I used to. Publicly, at least. I don’t write in my diary as much as I blog nowadays: I guess nothing private in my brain is too private to be unprivated. I mean, when my deepest darkest thoughts relate to tomato cravings, I think it’s fine to broadcast them online.

I always felt that sadness gave way to depth and happiness to shallowness. I do think it’s a little more complex than that, but suffice to say, I’ve been mostly a content, bored, blubbering mass of self. My blog, I think, has reflected that. This is to say that there’s been a shift in mood and content–it’s gone from art and poetry to tomato sauce. (I ended up ordering Dominos’ marinara sauce and cheesy bread and pasta at 10 PM last night)

This is just an observation. I’ve also steered clear of writing about current events and politics in my five years of blogging here. Despite my strong political leanings, I generally try to keep it offline. I won’t even go into detail about one old friend’s subtle attacks for not–what was it–“utilizing my privileged voice as a platform to advance movements.” And yes, I get it, but coming from someone whose voice comes primarily from her thumb via retweet, I’m going to pass. You’ll never get me to shut up in person about it. But online: that’s a different story.

Looking ahead, to keep these daily journal entries in check, I’ll probably stick to the monthly diary consolidations (the way I gathered together my Quarantine Diaries and June(bug) diaries.) I’ll also likely share the occasional art piece or photography binge, just to harken back to the good ol’ pre-pandemic days.