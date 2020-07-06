July Diaries

July 6th, 2020

Still tickled at the thought of not having any long commutes until at least the end of December. I’ve been driving just 20 minutes the past few days, and the stretch, usually considered brief, feels long.

It’s still nice to lolligag around aimlessly. The summer heat sort of envelopes my face. Radio tunes crooning out the open windows. Summer-esque slow.

If the world were normal, I’d want to go to our favorite Dutch restaurant, pop by Cheesecake Factory, wander around the mall, and catch a movie. But the world isn’t normal. I guess I couldn’t have the first paragraph if it weren’t for this last paragraph.

July 4th, 2020

I spent an hour sitting outside and reading about Unresolved Mysteries of the 20th Century. It was hot outside. Cue a raspberry Italian ice break with ample social distancing. In the evening, I hopped onto Netflix and saw a new series had come out: Unresolved Mysteries. Even though I’ve been watching only cartoons on only Hulu, the synchronicity was pressing, so I clicked it.

I was. On. Edge. For. ALL. 45. Minutes. I was hooked 2 minutes into the show. Netflix, Netflix, Netflix, I thought. You’ve done it again. It has its formulas down, alright. The music, the quotes, the emotional manipulation. Me: I’m just an orchestra of feelings and Netflix is the wand-brandishing director, ushering me into tension, anxiety, excitement, paranoia. And then, I thought, my god, that man has crazy eyes. He’s the perpetrator, I quickly thought. And that home? Haunted.

I’m feeling shivery just thinking about that episode.

And there’s something about French. Like, French speakers and horror stories really put me on edge. The last horror show I watched was Marianne, also, of course, on Netflix, and I swear, I have chills just remembering that god-awful, horrendously well-directed show. I was terrified for days, weeks, haunted by it. I usually have a decent gut for horror, but that show–too well done. Maybe I’ve just associated good horror with the French language.

This is giving me goosebumps, so I will digress. I spent most of the day hunting for Fall work. Several hurdles. One: I’m picky. Because I’ll still be in the grad program, albeit for a flimsy 5 hours a week, the position has to be part-time. It has to be I/O Psychology relevant, which is already a challenge of its own: the field suffers from a major misnaming situation, where its more often referred to as Organizational Psychology, if at all. (A lot of times positions come in the form of Org. Development, or People Analytics, or Talent Management–it’s a diverse field, and finding the right keywords can take forever)

Two: I’ve come to realize that Indeed, Google, and LinkedIn are not that great for the jobhunt. They have such great potential, but they really fall flat in their filters. And the titles are so often irrelevant. This position has nothing to do with what I’m looking for; it’s not related to what I am looking for; this is not entry-level; what’s the company size? Luckily, I stumbled upon Glassdoor, which proved to be the job-hunting ticket. On Glassdoor, you can filter for company size, and the results are more accurate. Much more accurate. And diverse.

To be frank, I’ve really just been feeling bored and insatiable lately. This is normal for me: usually I channel it into creative endeavors. Like, in 2015, this was what propelled me to start a photography business, create a website, design a plan and market it. And in 2016, I read a lot: I would just stay up until 3 AM to read books and write about them on this blog. When these waves hit, just as the moodier ones do, I just have to sort of ride it out, and direct the energy towards some sort of initiative or goal.

July 2nd, 2020

Every few months, I’ll comb through my blog to make sure things are clean and tidy. Ended up going through nearly two years’ worth of blog posts. I was transported to the ways I’d felt, things I’d thought, people I’d loved, and books I’d read in a few swift seconds. I feel strange right now–nostalgic, but not. I don’t miss the ways things have been, per se. To be honest, I nearly forgotten those states of mind. I had both mindfully and mindlessly rotated through my many moods, days, trips.

With the pandemic, I’ve been blogging a lot more about my day-to-day. Now that I operate entirely from home, I have more time to read and write. I still only use about an hour or so to blog, but it’s more than I used to. Publicly, at least. I don’t write in my diary as much as I blog nowadays: I guess nothing private in my brain is too private to be unprivated. I mean, when my deepest darkest thoughts relate to tomato cravings, I think it’s fine to broadcast them online.

I always felt that sadness gave way to depth and happiness to shallowness. I do think it’s a little more complex than that, but suffice to say, I’ve been mostly a content, bored, blubbering mass of self. My blog, I think, has reflected that. This is to say that there’s been a shift in mood and content–it’s gone from art and poetry to tomato sauce. (I ended up ordering Dominos’ marinara sauce and cheesy bread and pasta at 10 PM last night)

This is just an observation. I’ve also steered clear of writing about current events and politics in my five years of blogging here. Despite my strong political leanings, I generally try to keep it offline. I won’t even go into detail about one old friend’s subtle attacks for not–what was it–“utilizing my privileged voice as a platform to advance movements.” And yes, I get it, but coming from someone whose voice comes primarily from her thumb via retweet, I’m going to pass. You’ll never get me to shut up in person about it. But online: that’s a different story.

Looking ahead, to keep these daily journal entries in check, I’ll probably stick to the monthly diary consolidations (the way I gathered together my Quarantine Diaries and June(bug) diaries.) I’ll also likely share the occasional art piece or photography binge, just to harken back to the good ol’ pre-pandemic days.

July 1st, 2020

Dear diary,

Changed my blog layout to something new and fun and whimsical! I’m super particular about fonts and colors and design, so I’m surprised I found a theme I liked.

I’m really craving tomatoes. Considering ordering a tomato basil soup and caesar salad for lunch tomorrow. The thought of tomatoes has been floating around my brain for the past few hours. Tomato sauce. Pizza. Meatballs and spaghetti. Bruschetta. Tomato soup. Mmm. I suspect an iron deficiency.

Yesterday I had a hankering for junk food. I’ve been weirdly hungry for the past few days–it’s like an afterthought, the hunger. I’ll eat lunch, feel full, then be hungry. So I drove up to the McDonalds by my house, FaceShield and mask and Clorox in tow, and I ordered a quarter pounder, twenty chicken nuggets, and a small fries. I rebaked the food and devoured it like a savage.

I wrote yesterday that all of my Fall classes have gone online, but it hasn’t fully registered yet. I’m massively excited to live a virtually virtual life. A part of me is also wondering about Spring semester. As I map it out in my mind, I realize that January 2021, which we look to optimistically, may not be our savior. We hold the notion that all the chaos ends in 2020, but what if it doesn’t?

Once schools open up in August, it’ll be a real free-for-all. It’ll coincide with the annual flu, alongside regular respiratory viruses and spit-swapping bugs going around every college semester. Cases are already skyrocketing with schools out, workplaces closed. Imagine when the primary places that people cluster in for hours on end–in this case, school–are open, from the toddlers to the college students. If young people operated in a bubble, well, that’d be one thing. Unfortunately, we don’t.

Illness will peak massively in November and December; people will spread it throughout the holidays, going home to see parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles. It’s unlikely a safe vaccine will be readily available until early next year, maybe mid March at best. And even then, it’ll have to be safely distributed to the masses.

So will our Spring semester be online, then? Will work interviews remain online, then? I plan to aggressively job-hunt in January, which seems appropriate: budgets will be determined, people will be back from the holidays.

Although I am currently working, I am also insatiable and obsessive: I spent the past day looking for Fall work, seeing what options were out there. I’ve been really enjoying my work lately, but I sometimes ask my supervisor for extra work here and there. There are days I’m incredibly busy, and days that I’m incredibly not.

Despite having been annoyed at committing to school for two years, I’m kind of glad to be waiting it out in the educational bubble. No kids to teach or send to school; I’m not having a kid soon; I’m also not a kid who craves social interaction; and I’m not an tense college student, stripped of graduations and commencements. I chose a perfect time in my life to prioritize the things I value: saving money, pursuing a field I liked, staying close to the people I love. This coincided with global chaos. I was already hunkering down when hunkering down meant safety and survival.

Looking ahead, my plan A is to find a Fall internship/part-time position in Organizational Psychology that’s virtual. I’ll give myself from now to September to find opportunities, with heavy emphasis in late July. My plan B, if there’s nothing that fits my very picky bill, is to increase hours in my virtual teaching job from August to December–maybe even April. Then I’ll wait after the holidays to shift to full-time job hunting. By then, we’ll know what the norms are for offices, if it’s safe to mingle and meet and interview (as I wrote earlier, though, it’s unlikely)

Ah. I love planning. I’ve been tasked with a small project management role in my job and I really relish in the planning. I enjoy mapping out mini-goals within larger goals and implementing each of the steps. It’s very jarring when life smacks my planner out of my metaphorical hands. But then sometimes I also want to be utterly spontaneous and unpredictable as well. To be frank, some of the best decisions in my life were motivated by impulsiveness.