I went looking for our 2017 photos on my hard drive. We went on a road trip then. It was a brief three day trip, but it was incredibly fun, and it’s stuck with me. I looked through photos from the earlier part of the year. We were cute. My favorite ones were from July and August. We were smily. Lots of puh-dah. That’s our word for PDA. Puh-dah, puh-dah.

And then I ended up looking at photos from many years ago. I don’t talk to the majority of people in those photos. I remember being another version of myself: a louder, more outgoing version of myself. I “put myself out there.” You know when you do that? Put yourself out there? Wear that shell of a person? I used to do that. Extensively. I’ve since crawled into my shell and taken a long nap of a lifetime.

As I clicked through photos, I remembered weird conversations, deep conversations–some guy saying he’d never felt love, another girl suggesting, well, maybe he’s never kissed a girl. And it’s just so eerie? to remember these people, these moments. I mean, eerie isn’t the right word. But I felt chills looking at the people whose lives I had populated ever-so-briefly, whose lives had intersected with my own, if only for second.

It’s comforting to see my best friend in some of these old photos. In the food hall, when she still wore makeup. Her white eyeliner and black sandals. Our friendship was instant. I had seen her across a crowded hall, eating a sandwich, and decided that I would talk to her. And she would be my friend. A few weeks later, 8 missed phone calls later–on one night, no less, and I avoided them all– she sat me down and declared that we were not going to be a “Monday, Wednesday, Friday lunch thing.”

I was alarmed. But in retrospect, of course, I’m glad she sat me down. We are not, in fact, a MWF lunch thing. My relationship with my best friend and boyfriend have shared that much in common: initial explicit declaration of not being flaky. Nothing inspires fear of commitment like declarations of commitment.

In other photos, there are pictures of best friends whom I had never let in. Or best friends I eventually stopped being friends with entirely. Sort of toxic-in-adulthood childhood-stemming friendships-type thing. There are more ambiguous feelings surrounding those relationships. On the one hand, I acknowledge the happiness and tension we brought to each other’s lives. I know there was comfort, humor, companionship. We were in each other’s lives for a reason.

On the other hand, I have no desire whatsoever to revive those relationships. We have outgrown each other. We have changed in ways the other might not see or understand. We don’t fit in each other’s lives the way we did when we were 12, 15. And that’s fine. I can’t say that this feeling of outgrowing friendships has always been mutual, though. I have definitely made the choice to cut certain people out in the past decade. As callous as it sounds, I don’t regret it.

It feels like I’m at a point in my relationships and friendships where I’ve met people and gotten to know them over the course of several years–anywhere from 6-15 years. And in those years, people have come and gone, but certain people remain. We might not always be talking or texting, but there’s a mutual desire to keep in touch, to check in on the other. We don’t relentlessly piss each other off; we don’t go total passive-aggressive on the other; we don’t try to one-up or downplay; these are healthy, positive relationships. Even in the new friends I’ve had, we’re, like, nice to each other. It’s just so odd to me that I’d once had social circles that were anything but nice and supportive. Those relationships have since been culled.

I read somewhere that older people are often happier with their relationships because they’ve pruned their social trees. They no longer have to have friendships of convenience; they no longer feel obligated to befriend those other moms or co-workers, competitive and catty. They choose who they want in their lives, distance themselves from the ones they don’t, and are subsequently happier.

I’m still pretty young, so it would behoove me to not get too comfortable as a turtle. But as I reflect on past relationships and friendships, I realize I am content with my current relations. I may not have as many connections, or as many people to text, but the conversations I have are more specific and personal. We get each other’s humor. We know each other’s language. We understand the other person’s pain spots, highlights. And these relationships I’ve developed are rooted in something deeper than mere distance or convenience.

I guess this is all a very roundabout way of saying that I feel..fulfilled? Whereas several years ago, this was not the case. I had felt empty and floaty and sad, enveloped by heavy loneliness. Nowadays, despite spending most of my time alone in quarantine, my time is imbued with love: my best friend on snapchat, le beau on call, friends just one text or IG message away. I have D to shoot jokes to, W to occasionally say hello to, grad friends to send snaps to. I have my family, my pigs. It’s been ages since I’ve heard my best friend’s voice, but I know she’s always there. And of course, le beau. There is so much love. It doesn’t care for time or space.

Although I had once been physically surrounded by people, my heart had felt empty. Although I am no longer surrounded by people, my heart is full.