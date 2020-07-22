I’m reading Nickel Boys, based on a true story of a reform school in the 60’s. It follows a young black boy who, despite working hard, being a goody two shoes, is in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s tossed into Nickel. In the book, and real life, racism snakes its way through America. There are facilities for whites, coloreds at Nickel. Abuse in the institution runs rampant.

As I looked at the sunny skies, then back down at my book, I realized how juxtaposed my environment was with the story’s environment. I reflected on BLM, its trajectory, and how racism is so deeply baked in American society. How racism is so easily justified. How it’s swept under the rug, vehemently justified by blustering people, whose great grandfathers taught their grandfathers taught their fathers who to hate based on the color of their skin.

And here I was, sitting on a field just miles away from Plantation Road. I shit you not. It is called Plantation Road. I did a double take when I passed by it last year. Statues? Why not start with streets?

It’s somewhat heartening to see younger generations like mine take part in the Civil Rights Movement of now. The most startling aspect of the BLM protests in 2020 was the sheer representation of so many races, ethnicities, classes. As it’s died down as, unfortunately, a weird trend?, I hope that the message sticks with people, and that work keeps getting done. I don’t always know what work looks like–it will be different in different spaces. But knowing that maybe, just maybe, one generation could positively impact the next, that maybe deep-rooted biases could be addressed and not passed on–well, that gives me some hope.

Call it the optimist in me.