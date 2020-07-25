Schools are reopening soon. My university is bringing back a good chunk of the student body to mingle in a month. Some classes are still listed as in-person. My alma matar is as well: the student body is invited back with wide, open, rules-that-will-be-broken arms.

Reading on the news that parents who sent their kids to summer camp a few weeks ago were part of an outbreak. They are just now reaching out to news media to lament the church’s response, which was to dilly-dally and beat around the bush. Truth is, parents are complicit as hell. If you were sending your kid to summer camp in June, and you aren’t Patrick the Star, well, you can’t exactly feign ignorance around here.

My kid was hospitalized, the parent said in the article. You didn’t exactly care when other people were being hospitalized–only when the consequences of sending you kid to camp became real. And I’d guess that most of the other parents won’t give a damn if, or until, it’s their kid. And the church certainly doesn’t give a damn.

I live in an area where, for the most part, people are not taking it seriously. And it shows. To be frank, though, this is just the start. As high as the numbers are now, most of us are comfortably removed from the reality of disease. In a matter of time, though, I’d wager a bet that we, as individuals, will be much closer acquainted with ‘Roni Rones. It’ll run through us like a bad case of diarrhea: this is day one of food poisoning. Really. It’s only been four months in the States. As Thanksgiving and Christmas roll around, and the smiling unscathed families gather, collectively deciding it was all just a political hoax–2021 will usher in a disgusting human tragedy.

By the lake yesterday, our backs facing the scorching setting sun, I said, I’m hedging my bets on July 2021: a nationwide, tentative entry into normalcy (for all of us, not just people with their heads in the sand.) Le beau was more optimistic. He said December 2020, January 2021. But with so much hope hinging on a vaccine–we’ll have to drug our way out of this, the States–there are risks involved, too. A regular flu vaccine takes anywhere from 2-5 years to produce. Yes, that tiny vial we take for granted every October: that took years to create, test, and roll out. ‘Roni Rones herself was introduced into mankind less than a year ago. As much as I look to Science, I am skeptical as well: effective vaccines take time, money, resources. But most of all, time.

3-6 months to test, at the bare minimum–who knows what long-term impact a vial gone rogue has?– then several more months to produce. How many doses will be needed on a global scale? What is the R0, people write, and what’s the math? It tallies up to: a lot. Time spent on deciding who gets the vaccine because not only the USA will. And then who within said regions will receive it first (Elderly? Immunocompromised? The rich? (Of course.) The poor?) Last, but not least, larger accessibility. From a global, abstract scale, to a more literal scale: how will you obtain it? How will I obtain it? How will people from different zip codes obtain it? This will take at least half a year.

Unless there’s a massive shutdown in the Fall, around October, when it’s just gotten a little too hard and awkward to ignore ‘Roni, this will escalate to an unimaginable scale. This is just the start. As I wrote in February, when nobody gave a damn about Roni, and it was just China’s problem–the Diamond Princess was a mark of things to come.

In casual conversation, I usually resort to using the bland word, “interesting.” This will be interesting, I say, not sure whether the person on the other end cares about Roni, or is out and about, traveling, gathering with people from other regions. Because yes: I have friends who are doing just that. My general survival philosophy is that all you can do is protect yourself. It’d never been my job to learn about or influence others’ ideology. Believe what you will: that it’s a purely American hoax, a political ploy, or something that is very real. Most of us will be fine. Many of us will not. It’s a “may the odds be ever in your favor” type deal.

Come mid-2021, and ‘Roni Rones will have run through us, run through us, run through us.