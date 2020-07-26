Love Me (Lyrics)

Boredom levels are at sky high levels. Tried on my graduation dress–which my boyfriend ordered a year in advance–and I really like it.

Then I started fiending for locations for a photoshoot last night. I stayed up googling parks in my area. But the parks I found, the nicest ones with the most beautiful infrastructures, are located in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the metroplex. And I know for a fact they don’t wear masks there, so I will not be going there anytime soon.

Throughout the whole pandemic, nobody there (or should I say here) gave a damn. People were out and about playing football, old people mingling in crowds, families having picnics. Nobody cared. Not a single person wore a little blue mask. A few months later, and I’ve never seen so much attention paid towards my little town. Now, I feel a burst of pride whenever I see my city splayed across a national headline. That’s my city, I think. My city. Look at how dumb we are.

It’s been really muggy lately. I promised myself that I would pick my 8 PM outdoor excursions back up. When the pandemic started, I made it a habit to go outside at 8 PM almost every night. I’d wander the streets, visit a park, anything to simply be outside. If I hadn’t already made plans to go to a park, I’d stick to the 8 PM plan. But in July, I started going outside during the middle of the day, usually while sitting down, so I could work outdoors. My heart rate is terrifyingly high, so I need to go back to the 8 PM mild workouts, aka brisk and lazy walking.

The internship program for my Organizational Effectiveness position formally ends in two weeks. I hope to hear from my supervisor about potentially extending my work to a contractor position this Fall. Admittedly I feel sad at the thought of not being able to work with her in two weeks. Fingers crossed that something works out, and I don’t have to say farewell in the start of August. I don’t mind scaling down work at all: I would like to stick around, though.

I’ve picked up my teaching job this past week as well. That’s always fun. Le beau and my family stressed that I shouldn’t take on too much work for the teaching position, although I don’t mind it. And, again, the boredom factor. I wrote this earlier, but I’ve also been open to working in the Fall, since I can’t apply for many full-time positions until January, since it’s just too early. So I have two interviews next week.

I’ll keep an eye out, in general, for openings this August. Not a huge amount of pressure on that. Fall work is something that would be nice to have, but I’m keeping an open mind and trusting the universe. In the case that an additional position does not pan out, I’ll simply teach more. I only have two graduate classes in the Fall, anyways, so that’s a lot a lot a lot of free time, unfortunately. Fortunately? I don’t even know anymore. I only have 4 classes to take over the long span of a year, so I will spend all of semester II hustling for work.

It has been 144 days since I’ve interacted with any human other than my family or boyfriend in person. Impressive, eh? 144 days and counting. I couldn’t be happier. For once, I can let my hermit crab tendencies shine. No one can pressure me to hang out, mwahahaha! In addition, my best friend just moved for medical school: I get slight flashbacks to when I moved for college–the excitement, anticipation, apprehension. And the people and desire for approval and shallow, bubbly friendships. I remember le beau on the other line, me sending him silly memes. That was before we dated, but people thought we were dating, and we thought they were weird for thinking that. Now look, heh.

Also, does anyone else wake up with Lil Wayne and Drake stuck in their head? I asked on Instagram. We really took Lil Wayne for granted back in the early 00’s. Now that he’s faded, and Drake’s risen to fame, I find myself drifting back to their duos. Music so catchy I’m singing and bobbing my head to “I got that good kush and alcohol” a decade later….