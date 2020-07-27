It’s 10:06 PM. The day was pretty uneventful. But it was more eventful than, say, yesterday, so I’d rate it a 6.2 on a scale of 10. Nowadays, any form of stimulation will tip the scale towards 7.

I had a call with KG today about the presentation I’ll be doing on Wednesday. I invited some of the people I had connected with earlier in the summer, and they were all kind and emailed me that they would be attending. KG gave me some really good tips and advice on the field, career paths, things to include in the presentation. I think I’ve unwittingly found a professional mentor… I’m really grateful that she’s put in the effort to talk to me every week, because to be entirely frank, I don’t even think I’ve talked to my own best friend at this level of consistency…

Speaking of which: I’ve been talking to the best friend more lately because she is in medical school. She has just started her journey. She’s still far away, but I have felt closer to her lately, because she has reached out more. I think that since now the cocoon around her has become more nebulous, it’s become more important to latch onto us, her family, loved ones. I mean, she jokes that she doesn’t have any real friends, but I think that what we have is weightier than friendship. I don’t know how to describe it. We’ve both agreed that we’ve walked together in our lives many times over.

Le beau was lured over to my neighborhood after 8 PM today, once my teaching obligations were finished. My brain was a bit fried this afternoon, unfortunately, but I’ve practically rehearsed my lessons, my approach. I think I sped through absolute values too quickly, so I will revisit that. But on the whole, teaching forces me to be present, to pay attention, to study facial cues and adjust accordingly. So that is definitely mental stimulation. I gave le beau a white pointy N-95 mask. I love wearing my masks: instead of walking around covering my nose and mouth, I can let something else do it for me.

I look forward to creating a cozy little nest with le beau, one that I will decorate with grey-beige minimalism. We’ll have a little balcony, one with a small table and two chairs, and a home with no plants, because I do not like indoor plants. And it will be clean, tidy, and there will be a wax burner with smells of winter and cinnamon floating around. It’s a semi shame I didn’t care much about cooking or housekeeping until after the fact. But now that I’m gotten hooked onto cleaning and interior design, a cozy interior space is something I look forward to cultivating.

It feels sort of doubly sexist to be a female who writes about traditionally female things. Like, is it weird or super normal to be waxing poetic about, like, wax burners? And cooking? I don’t know. But as someone who grew up mostly as a tom-boy, I will embrace whatever I feel like embracing, whether it is Super Mario Bros, racing contests, interior design, air friers, spitting contests, or white flowery dresses. And not to drag religion into this, but I wholeheartedly believe in reincarnation, and that the self transcends gender, race, nationality, timeline, denomination.

So if I look forward to nesting like a rude little bird, so be it.