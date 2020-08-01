August Diaries

August 1st, 2020

Korean. Fried. Chicken. There are not enough expletives in the world that I can use to express the heavenly experience of diving into Korean. Fried. Chicken.

By god this is an experience.

I ordered the soy garlic flavor and hot & spicy. I have never had such good fried chicken. Korean cuisine really has its meats down. And its small pickled dishes. And its glass noodles. I miss glass noodles so much. And kimchi. Oh, the meats–the meats are heavenly.

What a day. I woke up this morning, had a student lesson, then went for a brisk walk. It was cool outside. I called up le beau and asked if he wanted to go biking. I said I wanted to bike to his apartment. He laughed. I said I wanted to bike to my workplace. Although we ended up not biking to my workplace, we did make it to his apartment several miles away. My legs are screaming–aching, the good kind of aching.

I was terrified and enraged, though, for a good portion of the trip, because as we were heading back, the sun set. And people began crawling out of the woodwork. Unmasked people, to be specific.

With my mask and N-95 goggles, I ducked every time I saw people, held my breath, closed my eyes, turned my head. That was when I couldn’t veer off the trail and onto the bumpy grass, which I often did in quick irritation. For the first half of the trip, I simply got off the trail every time I saw someone approaching. Suffice to say, I will not be returning to that part of the trail after 6 PM ever again!

This is all out of chronological order. But this is just a long-winded way of saying that I had a fun and fulfilling day. I watched a little bit of Norseman, taught, biked a few miles, ate Korean fried chicken, and am now home, on my floor-bed, blogging. I’m also happy about being extended at work as well.

Admittedly I’m also sort of waiting on the NASA thing, but I will assume I didn’t get it. Oh, well. I do feel deeply tied to my workplace and supervisor. But I had such a positive experience talking to the interviewers, I will make an effort to reach out.

Life is really good.