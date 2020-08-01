Things I Miss & Don’t Miss

|Things I miss
|Things I don’t miss
◦ Spending whole afternoons or evenings at le beau’s, while he’s off playing video games or I’m on my laptop, or we’re watching a movie, or whatever lounge-animal thing feels right.
◦Feeling connected and present with my grad school friends–joking in real life, gathering around in circles, gravitating towards each other.
◦ Driving the horrendously long commute to graduate school, an aching 25+ miles away. Glazing over during the long, whizzing rides, where highways stretched so far it felt like forever.
◦ Spending tons of money on eating out at restaurants. So much money! It’s such a gamble, sometimes, seeing if the food is worth the money, if the portions are big enough.
◦ The hot 10 minute summer trek to the classroom, which I would enter as a tub of sweat.
It seems that I mostly do not miss school, commuting, and wasting money. I do miss going out and about to my favorite stores, libraries and restaurants, though, for the ambiance and eye-candy. And I miss the people I regularly interacted with, spending time with them, although to be frank, the number was already pretty low to begin with: I am a hermit at heart.
Just as it will be a while to return to the left (wandering Target, IKEA, Barnes and Nobles) it will be a while to return to the right. To be 100% honest, I’m holding out on not having to go back to school for at least some time, because I really dislike going to school. Ha! I had been high school Valedictorian and spent most of my time raging against the school system. One thing that stuck with me from 10th grade was that schools had been designed to prepare children for the tedium of factory life. Electricity and derivatives may have slipped my mind faster than melted butter on steel, but that didn’t.
Education system is in for an even bigger mess now, what with schools being pushed back to return. A train wreck is slow-motion is what it is. That being said, I’m so grateful for having smart, highly educated and quick professors, who decided we’d be going online months in advance.