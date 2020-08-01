Things I Miss & Don’t Miss



◦ Wandering through the aisles of Wal-Mart on a whim, feeling fearless and curious, because that’s what suburban fun is. (Please. Don’t gag at the horror.)



◦ Chatting furiously on our Group Chat, giggling, sending memes about the class in real time.



◦ Eating out at our favorite Dutch & German restaurant in the city, where old people flocked to eat schniztels and drink beer to live music.



◦ Walking around the mall. As a not-so-avid shopper, I miss this quite a lot. Very strange: again, I do not like shopping. But I miss the ambiance, the lights, the cool winter nights at the mall.



◦ Swaying by the Target summer bathing suits, giving them a cursory look, because I know I will not be purchasing any of their overpriced bikinis. But still. It’s fun to look.



◦ Eye-shopping at furniture stores! We only did this occasionally, but sometimes, my boyfriend would be in a happy (relenting) mood, and we would go to IKEA for the personal thrill of looking at furniture.



◦ Reading at the library or bookstore. Sitting across some strangers in a fluffy, somewhat beaten down yellow plaid chairs. Reading for hours on end, until my brain was sleepy, and the Starbucks baristas had already made their rounds offering small samples of lemon bars. ◦ Spending whole afternoons or evenings at le beau’s, while he’s off playing video games or I’m on my laptop, or we’re watching a movie, or whatever lounge-animal thing feels right. ◦Feeling connected and present with my grad school friends–joking in real life, gathering around in circles, gravitating towards each other.

◦ Driving the horrendously long commute to graduate school, an aching 25+ miles away. Glazing over during the long, whizzing rides, where highways stretched so far it felt like forever.



◦ Feeling obligated to hang out with people because I should hang out, because I can hang out, because it’s what friends do. And if I decline, it’ll be rude. Trust me. I’ve obliterated more than one friendship by my aversion to hanging out every time I was in the city.



◦ Getting stuck in miles long traffic and being afraid of whether I would be late to an appointment or not.



◦ Gas money. Lots of it. And tolls. And parking permits.



◦ Sitting in a dull, grey classroom, staring at a screen that mostly displays the news, because I am not paying attention. ◦ Spending tons of money on eating out at restaurants. So much money! It’s such a gamble, sometimes, seeing if the food is worth the money, if the portions are big enough.



◦ Physically showing up to job interviews. Luckily, I have not had to do this in…3 years. I’ve had strangely progressive supervisors, come to think of it…



◦ Waking up at 6:43 AM to make it to our morning class. Walking the cold trek over the bridge. Luckily, I’ll never have a morning class again.



◦ Having to meal prep lunch on Sundays, because all I had on weekdays was my officemates’ microwave. (Which I am grateful for, granted.) ◦ The hot 10 minute summer trek to the classroom, which I would enter as a tub of sweat.