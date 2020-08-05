August 5th, 2020

Honestly a really long day. I’m surprised it’s already 10:04 PM. Everything compressed into itself and became a blur.

I woke up around 7:45 AM, showered, started work. Vacillated between work, emails, refreshing gmail, dancing to Spotify, a little more work, and then lying on my floor-bed. Had a meeting. I’ve always been easily distracted: I have less to hide when I’m at home. In the workplace, I would usually wander around the office or roam into the snack room or fill up on coffee. Or talk to people I liked.

The day passed by like that. Uneventful. I taught around 6 PM. I could feel disappointment rippling through both ends. I paused, asked, are you okay? Sometimes my students have off days, and I can tell, because it’ll impact their focus and learning. I didn’t mull over too much today: I didn’t know exactly what to say. I was a little annoyed myself–not with anything in particular, just irritated.

Then, right before the sun set, I wandered around outside. Did one of my usual daily meditation walks. I only wandered up and down the street, where nobody else walked, and stared at the trees. I tried to turn the dial down on my incessant thoughts. I shushed them out of my mind. I focused on the breeze, the orchestra of screaming cicadas, the way the trees swayed. And I focused on it: the sensation, the sound.