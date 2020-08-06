August Diaries

Got an offer from NASA!

I accepted immediately. Squealed a little. Squealed a lot.

I feel like I’m dreaming.

August 5th, 2020

Honestly a really long day. I’m surprised it’s already 10:04 PM. Everything compressed into itself and became a blur.

I woke up around 7:45 AM, showered, started work. Vacillated between work, emails, refreshing gmail, dancing to Spotify, a little more work, and then lying on my floor-bed. Had a meeting. I’ve always been easily distracted: I have less to hide when I’m at home. In the workplace, I would usually wander around the office or roam into the snack room or fill up on coffee. Or talk to people I liked.

The day passed by like that. Uneventful. I taught around 6 PM. I could feel disappointment rippling through both ends. I paused, asked, are you okay? Sometimes my students have off days, and I can tell, because it’ll impact their focus and learning. I didn’t mull over too much today: I didn’t know exactly what to say. I was a little annoyed myself–not with anything in particular, just irritated.

Then, right before the sun set, I wandered around outside. Did one of my usual daily meditation walks. I only wandered up and down the street, where nobody else walked, and stared at the trees. I tried to turn the dial down on my incessant thoughts. I shushed them out of my mind. I focused on the breeze, the orchestra of screaming cicadas, the way the trees swayed. And I focused on it: the sensation, the sound.

12:26 PM

Decided not to order the overpriced Panera with the shipping and tip to boot. Delivery alone would cost $5 on the $15 meal, and I’m already wary of spending $12+ on meals. Unless it’s a special occasion.

And lunch today isn’t.

I feel a slight wave of tiredness and indifference. Maybe it’s because the coffee hit. I think I’m going to watch some more Heavy Rain after filling up my water bottle.

August 4th, 2020

9:30 PM

Hunger, a hard final, dizziness and a headache. The headache always accompanies these programming tests. I procrastinated reviewing for the Python final until the very last minute. I’m just glad it’s over.

Right now, I’m eating raspberry sorbet. I just finished dinner: I made Chinese-style ribs, except I overdid it on the soy sauce, and it was too flavorful. So I feel a little bad about that. But it’s okay. My favorite dessert, and only dessert nowadays, is this raspberry sorbet. I got a tub early in March, when the pandemic had just begun.

At first, I didn’t like the raspberry. It tasted, I said to le beau, like real raspberries. But then the taste grew on me. And as I watched cartoons on the rainy evening, I ended up finishing half the tub. Now I nurse it, ration it out, because I am still wary of grocery stores. Stop me before I finish. Although I do need to make a rare trip to the store soon… I miss frozen fruit.

I am definitely in an obsessive phase, and most likely have been for the past month. It aided me well in the job hunt. Ironically, I saw on LinkedIn that someone from my Master’s program had accepted the position that I had declined two or three weeks ago. I had decided that the position wasn’t worth it. I didn’t want to, personally, work with the person or the company any further, and the work didn’t align with what I was seeking in my career. I guess that’s kind of a lofty thing to say, but I realized I would rather teach additional hours than take on this new position.

I also withdrew my application with another company that wanted to move forward with the interviews. They wanted to schedule a one hour interview with the VP of their team, something like that. And honestly, at that point, I was just tired, and I realized that the position wasn’t a good fit for me. I’m just–I mean, I seem sociable and whatnot, but I don’t think I’m cut out for the work. It was also sent over a day after my supervisor said she was aiming to extend me in my current position, and this current position takes precedence over almost everything else I’ve applied to.

And finally, I didn’t even bother following up with a ‘thank you’ to the third interviewer. She was the hiring manager, and the most tired sounding one at that. I was so boggled and irritated by her exhausted demeanor that I didn’t even bother sending an email afterward. Because (1) clearly, you’re just going through the motions–I’m assuming you have another candidate in mind already. 2) You’re wasting your time and mine–heck, I don’t want to be here, but at least I sound like I do! 3) Take a nap. Please. I’m begging you. What is that company doing to you?!

I know I shouldn’t burn bridges or whatever, and she’s the second person I didn’t follow up with a thank-you afterwards, but some connections I would just rather not forge. Maybe I’ll regret that one day, but it’s not like we had a bad conversation. She was just so damn tired it deterred me from the entire position itself.

I wrote this in my other post, but I do think I’ve gained some nuggets of knowledge through this brief job-hunting period. I established a quick application system; realized the importance of jibing with the organization’s people and culture; practiced interviewing skills, stories and pitches. I realized that I harbor a skepticism for personality tests within applications–ironic, because I am majoring in Organizational Psychology, the field in which people design these tests. Personality and selection–I mean, I’m wary, especially as a multifaceted chameleon. In my current job, we used personality tests after we were hired, so it helped inform us of our work style, and helped us learn about others.

So…. there’s that. At the moment, planning to stay at my current job and continue teaching into the Fall. I’m trying not to count my chickens before they hatch. But I am impatiently staring at the eggs, wondering if they will hatch. Uncertainty really drives me nuts. It makes me think of that one study on attraction: women and men who were shown an image of a person. That person either said they found the participant attractive, unattractive, or were uncertain. Participants brooded over the uncertain people the most. It’s fine if the eggs hatch and nothing comes out of it–but egg, would you hatch already?

5:19 PM

I’m taking the final in 11 minutes. I don’t know how I really feel about it: I dislike the class, and the topic, and I know I’ll have to had an Alleve handy, because I will inevitably get a headache.

10 AM

Wonderful. Wonderful! Running on 5 hours of sleep. Again. I’ll refrain from offering too many details, but let’s just say that I’m waiting for the tide to wane. I felt similarly last June, although I was on the other end of the seesaw, waiting for it to go back up. Now I’m way up, waiting to go back down.

Started reading a new book called In the Dream House. It’s a poetically written memoir depicting the narrator’s experience with queer abuse. It’s dark but beautiful. The format is unconventional: each page walks through a new memory, a new topic. Stitching the pieces together.

August 3rd, 2020

Rest day. Sent off a chirpy email in the morning after a long weekend of feeling quite obsessive. I feel like I’m 15 again and rereading my crush’s text messages a million times over trying to decode his language. “Hey that was fun,” he would write, and I would wonder, “does he mean, like, it was fun, like friends fun, or like, fun, fun, like, maybe we could date, fun, but, like, not now, but like, fun.”

August 2nd, 2020

So far, August is off to a fantastic start.

I woke up feeling like I’d barely slept. So I decided to lounge on the couch. For hours. I crawled up next to my guinea pigs, grabbed my grey fluffy blanket and soft white down blanket, and perused the internet.

Last night, as I was drifting off to sleep, I saw mental images of Detroit: Become Human. I’d been obsessed with the video game last summer. The image was sudden, vivid, and then I fell asleep. As I was sitting on the couch today, an old friend, whom I had shared many heated conversations about Detroit: Become Human, snapped me. We chatted. I decided I missed watching video games.

I stumbled upon the video game Heavy Rain, created by the same maker. Not only that, but I found that ssohpkc (is that how you spell his name? I never got it right) had done a whole playthrough! I can’t fawn over Seamus enough. I started watching his Youtube walkthroughs in 2013, and he’s the only video game Youtuber I will always watch.

So I did that for a few hours, until I realized that I had to study for the final I have on Tuesday. But I barely eeked out time to study when le beau finished his programming project.

We drove out to a well-known nature area, but the parking lot was disgustingly filled. People, people, everywhere! After a few quick looks at the unmasked crowds, he said, “this ain’t it, chief.” So we stopped at one of the streets, looking for a place to go. It was a lovely neighborhood. He wondered if it was upper class, middle-upper. I said maybe middle upper. Then we passed over the next gated neighborhood–okay, that’s the upper, he joked.

When I was little, that this area was wealthy was widely known. Branden lives in that neighborhood, we would say, eyes wide. Implications were that Branden was rich. And rich it is! I’ve lived here for so long and am just now discovering these areas. We went to one of their dining and shopping centers, often spoken about, never visited. It was a lot bigger than I thought it would be. The restaurants spanned several streets. There was a giant fountain on one side, parks and statues on another.

We parked on the less-populated side with the empty park, and then meandered around. I dodged people quickly, acting interested in store fronts, dresses, the cemetery across the street. He said I was a veteran of avoiding people inconspicuously.

We did little jigs to the parking music–because yes, there was music in the parking lot. We posed by the statues. We skipped around the shops. We took photos of each other. We walked around blocks until our legs were sore. All in all, it was a good mini-trip, one that left us pooped and tired and hungry by the time we returned home. An “up” side, maybe, to the reality of a pandemic? It inadvertently led us to this neighborhood in our attempts to avoid people. Otherwise, we probably wouldn’t have discovered it for another year or two. So that’s a plus 🙂

August 1st, 2020

Korean. Fried. Chicken. There are not enough expletives in the world that I can use to express the heavenly experience of diving into Korean. Fried. Chicken.

By god this is an experience.

I ordered the soy garlic flavor and hot & spicy. I have never had such good fried chicken. Korean cuisine really has its meats down. And its small pickled dishes. And its glass noodles. I miss glass noodles so much. And kimchi. Oh, the meats–the meats are heavenly.

What a day. I woke up this morning, had a student lesson, then went for a brisk walk. It was cool outside. I called up le beau and asked if he wanted to go biking. I said I wanted to bike to his apartment. He laughed. I said I wanted to bike to my workplace. Although we ended up not biking to my workplace, we did make it to his apartment several miles away. My legs are screaming–aching, the good kind of aching.

I was terrified and enraged, though, for a good portion of the trip, because as we were heading back, the sun set. And people began crawling out of the woodwork. Unmasked people, to be specific.

With my mask and N-95 goggles, I ducked every time I saw people, held my breath, closed my eyes, turned my head. That was when I couldn’t veer off the trail and onto the bumpy grass, which I often did in quick irritation. For the first half of the trip, I simply got off the trail every time I saw someone approaching. Suffice to say, I will not be returning to that part of the trail after 6 PM ever again!

This is all out of chronological order. But this is just a long-winded way of saying that I had a fun and fulfilling day. I watched a little bit of Norseman, taught, biked a few miles, ate Korean fried chicken, and am now home, on my floor-bed, blogging. I’m also happy about being extended at work as well.

Admittedly I’m also sort of waiting on the NASA thing, but I will assume I didn’t get it. Oh, well. I do feel deeply tied to my workplace and supervisor. But I had such a positive experience talking to the interviewers, I will make an effort to reach out.

Life is really good.