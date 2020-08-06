Churning arms

My body cannot physically handle the excitement. NASA. What?

I keep forgetting and remembering it and then my arms, like, churn? Like, who knew your arms could churn from excitement? Anticipation? What? Is life? Am I dreaming?

The whole process has been so weirdly serendipitous. I don’t even know. I honestly feel like I’m in a foggy dream state. I kept trying to read between the lines of “we’re excited about you joining the team,” and it turns out they weren’t mind games.

I’m just. Like. I’m so excited! I need to process things. I need to tell my current employer, who I just had a conversation about extending today… I don’t want to ruin her weekend with abrupt news. I don’t want to leave, either….

But what an opportunity.

I was shocked my resume even went through the system, let alone led to an interview, let alone led to a really positive and fun conversation, let alone led to a job offer?

I think the organization is large enough that my privacy isn’t compromised too much by writing this. But wow. I’m in shock, but also arm-churning excitement. I can’t wait to join the team, can’t wait to get to know my mentor better. I can’t wait.

I start the same week that graduate classes kick back up again. So it’ll be a new chapter of sorts. I embarked on this Industrial-Organizational Psychology journey just one year ago. I’m glad life led me to I-O: it’s been a snug fit so far.

Mostly I just feel really fucking grateful.