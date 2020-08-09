In another country, time, and life, I probably would have chosen to be a teacher.

I love teaching. I love working with students. I’ve grown to enjoy communicating with parents in my work, where there is mutual respect. Luckily, I work for a private company, as opposed to the public system. It makes a world of difference, compensation and experience wise.

Yesterday, I found old volunteering logs from high school. My favorite volunteer events were running a local tutoring program as a co-chair, for which I recruited friends from across the region. I also loved helping out as a teaching aide for the Arts Center. There, I taught kids how to weave baskets and assisted the art aides/art teachers. I also met other volunteers also interested in art and working with kids. I had so much fun. In one photo, all the kids are converging on a monkey-esque group hug, where I’m crushed and smiling under a sea of kiddos. My first job was tutoring little kids. I remember I was teaching a 3 year old, whose glasses were half the size of his face. He sneezed directly into my mouth. Funny memories, when you consider we’re in the midst of a pandemic.

But in America, I would never teach. Not in the public sector, not full-time. Not in this country, time, or life. Not with the way teachers are seen as disposable, lowly, self-sacrificial lambs. That they’ve been disrespected in the States is quiet common knowledge: parents vehemently defending bad kids, railing against bad grades, students stamping on teachers, teasing and talking smack. Teachers, already underpaid and overworked. Shelling out money from their own pockets to buy school supplies when, in any other profession, buying your own equipment would be laughable. Imagine a CEO going to Wal-Mart on the weekend to buy pens for the office; a doctor ordering his own set of paper towels online, because he’s run out.

The pandemic has made this treatment and perception of teachers grossly obvious, where teachers are being silenced, disregarded, trampled on. Their health is peanuts. It’s red-tape and politics. Superintendents, who’ve never stayed in a classroom for longer than the 30 minutes they eyed a teacher from the back of the room for reviews, are calling all the shots. From a parental perspective, it’s ironic: the thing that helped teachers gain a sort of respect (oh, they are so self-sacrificing) is leading to their being taken advantage of (sacrifice yourself for the kids! Aren’t you in this job for the sacrifice?)

Despite having been lucky enough to have had incredibly teachers, educators and professors my whole life, I’m aware that the culture I was surrounded by was anomalous. As a culture and group, we worked our butts off. We did our homework; skipped class to study; were stick-straight–children of immigrants, taught to value the nuggets of education. We embraced our nerdiness, looked forward to test prep weekends, and found our teachers endearing, calling them by their first name in private. “Oh, that Jeffrey,” we would say, chuckling at a photo of him posing with sheep.

During these very weird time (I hate the word unprecedented. It’s been used more often than the phrase “EPIC FAIL!” was in 2010) I hope that my previous teachers are okay. I’ve learned so much from my past educators–not only in terms of content, but in ways to listen, understand, and teach. I draw back upon what they taught me as I teach my current students. I reflect on what worked, what didn’t, and incorporate that in my own toolkit. Even though I would never be a full-time educator, I’m glad that I have some sort of avenue of educating younger people. Most of all, I am grateful for all the previous educators–parents, teachers, professors-I have been fortunate enough to learn from.