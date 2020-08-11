First day of an entire week off. No students, no grad classes, no work!

I began the morning with Harry Potter: Prisoner of Azkaban, with my pigs crawling around me. I set up a little pen where I sat in the middle, and my guinea pigs waddled excitedly around. One of them was so happy about the set-up that he began to popcorn: when guinea pigs jump and squeak out of uncontrollable joy. It was honestly adorable. He hasn’t popcorned as much now that he’s gotten a bit bigger, but large open spaces and new situations bring him a lot of happiness. Guinea pigs like a little novelty.

My supervisor called me–from my most recent position. I’d nervously told her yesterday that I wouldn’t be extending, because of the NASA opportunity. She was nothing but supportive and kind. She shared the news with the team earlier, and I sent off a few personal goodbyes this afternoon. It ended on a high note, on maybe one day we’ll get coffee after the pandemic, or go to that one restaurant you wrote about in your paper. It was bittersweet, but more sweet than bitter. I’ll be keen on staying in touch with the team: if there’s ever the opportunity to join full-time, I’ll leap on it in a second.

The day sort of just melted away after that. It’s already 5:23 PM. I’m pretty sure I woke up around 7:30 AM. Not of my own volition. I finally got through the NASA website after following up with the coordinator: I had to fill out the form at least 5 times, because there was a continual glitch. That’s probably the most productive thing I’ve done today. I also munched on the Milano cookies my company sent over. They sent me a box of goodies: Amazon giftcard, branded mask, branded alcohol wipes, Milano cookies, champagne gummies, a card, flavored popcorn, etc. They sure know how to take care of their employees…

I started the morning with some COVID-19 news, always a mood-lightener. It’s gotten to the point where I’ve removed myself from any intense emotional reactions–it’s just Skip Marooch’s gurgling laugh from that one episode of Bob’s Burgers. Every headline, every comment, every sarcastic, “we couldn’t have seen that one coming”–Skip Marooch. Masks are a hoax? Skip Marooch. Open schools? Skip Marooch. Crowded halls in Georgia? Skip Marooch. School closed after 9 tested positive? Skip Marooch. Brain chips from COVID vaccines? Skip Marooch. Escalating cases? Skip Marooch. Old, immunologically-crusty old bikers in a large gathering at a small town? Skip. Marooch.

Press the play button. I even timestamped it for your watching convenience.

Think I’ll get back on Man of Medan, the video game I just started. Finding avenues of entertainment has been fantastic for my mental health. It really staves away the boredom.

Also, I read an article today on NYTimes about how some parents’ children are thriving under the new virtual school systems. The point of the paper was that different children do well in different systems, and that while some benefit from the structure and pressure and “socialization” (including bullying), a lot don’t. The author’s child had ADHD, had difficulty paying attention, suffered from anxiety, but began to flourish while at home. He explored his interests, communicated with his friends, and turned in all his work in on time. Some commenters were snarky, “they’ll never learn how to defend themselves!” while others were more level, noting that education might not be a one-size-fits-all.

As someone who both does well in the classroom, but absolutely detests it, I identified wholeheartedly with the parent’s child. Granted, I was a social butterfly when I was younger–eager to meet people, make friends, join cliques–but I particularly disliked high school. And the people I was around. It would have been nice to have moved it all to a virtual format. And look at me now, not that much different from when I was 18 (albeit much less hateful). Graduate school is online, and I might not be showing up to class, but I’m emotionally thriving.

And I don’t feel like feeling guilty for writing that. I’m not blind to the reality of the two worlds in America. But at this point in time, as an intensely germaphobic and introverted person living in a virtual world, where every connection is funneled through a screen, I am pretty damn happy.