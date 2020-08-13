The thing about sharing your life online is that it can’t be unshared. When that impression is made on social media, a part of me, that nosy, silly part, will always wonder where that man with the ginger beard and lanky legs–who you celebrated Halloween and Thanksgiving and Christmas–with went. Friendships splintered, pets gained, relationships formed, broken, cherished, replaced: these are all details we glean. Revolving digital audience. You loved him, she loved you, but two years later, she’s nowhere to be seen. We don’t announce breakups the way we do anniversaries, but social media might as well.

Maybe that’s why I relish in the Stories function. It’s online for 24 hours, full display. Some people see it, others don’t. It doesn’t need to be consequential; it’s just a story. You can feature a friend, dog, acquaintance, stranger, table, coffee, or salmon. It’s fleeting. Then it’s gone. Poof. People can’t access it later. They can’t pinpoint exactly when the ginger bearded man first showed up in your life (that party in September). Or note when the the girl with the wide-set eyes and square jaw, whose clothes and photos scream hipster barista, appeared last (2019).

I erased nearly all personal images on my public social media accounts in 2017. I remember hemming and hawing at the gym. I wanted privacy. I was in one of those recurring phases where I felt exposed, despite having nothing to look at (or hide.) But I just wanted to hide. Behind a veil of privacy. And deleting my social media accounts wasn’t cutting it. So I went through my social media, my Instagram, specifically, and deleted every image featuring friends, family, and locations. I deleted our party from 2015, our party from 2014, my first job. I deleted selfies, videos of my home-city, music covers. I deleted anything with my face on it. I deleted images of old friends, new friends.

It’s a stark reversal from what IG and FB excel in: displaying the highlight reel of people’s lives. As people condense their IG feeds to their top 12 moments of their lives, usually featuring a wedding of some sort or a graduation, I’m hiding behind years’ worth of film. My most personal social media account is my private photo diary, a big camera roll dump before/sometimes after I delete images from my phone. I think that’s the closest I get to sharing my life online in a way that’s accessible later. A finsta. But even then, I often feel inclined to hide my account. It’s very weird. I love documenting life, sharing tidbits of it, but also often feel intensely inclined to hide it.

So I don’t really know exactly where I stand on the norms of social media, just that I’m not satisfied with the current ones. I would rather share a ton of film and art; I would rather dump a bunch of day-to-day shots of something mundane. I enjoy recording my life, but not in a way that’s easily tracked, or where people can identify my friends or family. It’s a very weird juggling between wanting to share, documenting my life, and wanting privacy. I guess the back-and-forth is evident on this blog as well.