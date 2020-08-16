August 16th, 2020

My obligation-free week is naturally tapering down. After 7 days of lolligagging, watching Harry Potter, playing with my guinea pigs, and scrolling Instagram, I have picked the pace back up.

I’ve created a calendar with deadlines, assignments and readings for my classes. I’ve gotten all my textbooks for grad school–year two, here we come. I started doing background research on NASA, from an organizational standpoint and news/historical perspective. I’ve also begun a Coursera course called Organizational Analysis, which, fittingly, touches on a topic relevant to NASA: Organizational Learning. And I paid my Fall tuition: I sure love spending a few hundred on facilities I won’t be using. (Intramural sports? Really?)

It’s sort of surreal that one year ago, I had not yet begun graduate school. It feels like I’ve been stuck in school forever. I remember feeling very grouchy this time last year. I had slipped into one of those biannual slumps, where I was coasting through the low tide of negativity. I did befriend the group of grad school gals, though, which took the boredom edge off. My moods evened out after November, coincidentally (or not) after I read a book by Robert Monroe. Spiritual awakening, part II, anybody?

Although team projects had left a bad taste in my mouth before graduate school, I’ve recently realized the immense value of working through them and finding lessons. In both of the interviews that had left to an offer, the bulk of our conversation had revolved around a 10 minute encounter during one of my group projects.

This semester, I will have one long team project, which will be manageable, virtually. For the other assignments, my professor showed us grace in giving us an individual option. Privately, from a virtual standpoint, I would would prefer individual essay/research work over teamwork. It means less coordination, fewer meetings, and less of a hassle, since I’ll be working 40+ hours a week.

Think I’ll get back to my course on Organizational Analysis now.