August Diaries

August 18th, 2020

Went for a walk and wander. I rediscovered a beautiful photography spot. Lovely. The vibe is old, French-style. Elegant. Hues of brown, climbing ivy. A snaking canal, a family riding the gondola. I decided right then and there that I would take my senior photos there. Le beau already bought me my white dress. Mentally, I pinpointed about 5-6 nice spots. I graduate with my Master’s in less than a year! I cannot wait to be done.

Even so, I am enjoying my time where I’m at. Things that are certain: the Fall semester will be entirely virtual, starting next week into mid-December. NASA will also be entirely virtual. I go on and on about this, but I love that I’m saving money on gas, parking permits, additional living expenses (if I’d flown out). I got a reminder from the university that my parking permit was about to expire. I didn’t even realize my current permit was still active: I haven’t been on campus since March 7th, our fateful last day.

Commuting was an absolute nightmare. Especially from that one night class. The most difficult part of graduate school: showing up. Everything else was do-able. I mean it. Working from home has been a godsend. Teaching from home has been, too–it’s so damn easy. Everything is just a million times easier when it’s stationed in one place: at home. And because I’m looking forward to specific dates, i.e work and school, the days have quit blending together.

Since three out of the five of us will be near campus, and four are taking the in-person class, I’m guessing I’ll be the odd thumb out. And they’re already making plans to get together, buy drinks, visit restaurants.

I wonder how long the university will even be open for–someone mentioned a certain cutoff date to land a certain amount of money. Seeing how other schools are opening, shuttering after a paltry week or two (Outbreak! Theatrical cleaning! Return!) it seems… inevitable. Luckily, I’m not in the camp of guinea pigs that will be experiencing it in real time.

Nothing else significant on my mind, except food. I made bruschetta today–so good. I also made another bacon, egg and cheese on toast–with peanut butter. It was a game-changer. I have no regrets.

August 17, 2020

Tidied up my previous blog posts, consolidated my August journal entries back on here. It was getting a bit messy. Speaking of which, I plan on cleaning the house tomorrow. Floors, mostly. Maybe surfaces. I look forward to it. I enjoy cleaning.

Grouping any COVID related thoughts and projections onto a separate, private page. There, I can monitor my thoughts and look back retrospectively. Things that stand out: I had written about the virus in February, noting that for the States, it was just the beginning. I had shared a grim reaper in May, whose scythe cut the red ribbon of an opening economy. I had included outside quotes on the petri-dish nature of schools. And most recently, I wrote about how it’s doubtful that 2021 will usher in anything other than an impressively large wave.

But that will be limited to the COVID page.

August 16th, 2020

My obligation-free week is naturally tapering down. After 7 days of lolligagging, watching Harry Potter, playing with my guinea pigs, and scrolling Instagram, I have picked the pace back up.

I’ve created a calendar with deadlines, assignments and readings for my classes. I’ve gotten all my textbooks for grad school–year two, here we come. I started doing background research on NASA, from an organizational standpoint and news/historical perspective. I’ve also begun a Coursera course called Organizational Analysis, which, fittingly, touches on a topic relevant to NASA: Organizational Learning. And I paid my Fall tuition: I sure love spending a few hundred on facilities I won’t be using. (Intramural sports? Really?)

It’s sort of surreal that one year ago, I had not yet begun graduate school. It feels like I’ve been stuck in school forever. I remember feeling very grouchy this time last year. I had slipped into one of those biannual slumps, where I was coasting through the low tide of negativity. I did befriend the group of grad school gals, though, which took the boredom edge off. My moods evened out after November, coincidentally (or not) after I read a book by Robert Monroe.

Although team projects had left a bad taste in my mouth before graduate school, I’ve recently realized the immense value of working through them and finding lessons. In both of the interviews that had left to an offer, the bulk of our conversation had revolved around a 10 minute encounter during one of my group projects. This semester, I will have one long team project, which will be manageable, virtually. For the other assignments, my professor showed us grace in giving us an individual option. Privately, I would would prefer individual essay/research work over teamwork. It’d mean less coordination, fewer meetings, and less of a hassle, since I’ll be working 40+ hours a week.

August 14th, 2020

Summer heat weighs on me. Wooly blanket of heavy air. Air conditioner constantly whirring. I made an afternoon coffee, a usual no-no, Vietnamese-style, because I found some condensed milk while cleaning out the pantry. Long story short, I discovered the root of the odor: rotten potatoes. The whole removal process today was nauseating–there were literal flies circulating around the brown-liquified potatoes. But it was… a success.

I saw that I owed books at the library. Then I remembered that I started 3 and finished none. I’m further into In The Dream House, a book depicting queer domestic abuse. I just finished the other book, Red at the Bone, which I had written about earlier. Both books explore race, gender, class, sexuality. From being bisexual to having a child as a teen–from hailing from a wealthy African American family to marrying the son of a poor white American, thrown into the system– from domestic lesbian abuse to college-aged disloyalty– the books transport readers to a myriad of spaces, experiences, lives lived.

NASA in T minus 10 days. It’s partially set in, but partially not. I’m waiting on my laptop to get sent in. I wonder how long it will take. My supervisor said that I might not receive it before the start date, but here’s hoping that I do–I would rather technologically compartmentalize work and personal. And it’ll just ease the transition.

August 13th, 2020

I was enraged the other day that we had driven almost 2 hours to get grilled cheese sandwiches only for the waiter to sarcastically grumbled, “Yes, you can pay on the pho-o-one,” and then briefly walk around a terrifyingly un-masked neighborhood. And then the dessert shop, with its tiny stand, refused to let you order a dessert on the phone. At least I have my jalapeño sandwich, I reasoned.

I came home with the wrong sandwich. My boyfriend had already finished mine. I had researched the best sandwich. I had spent time perusing Yelp and Google Reviews for the most commonly mentioned sandwich. It was all for naught. I was pissed. I am already notoriously sensitive to hanger, and this was the jalapeño on top. It was sodium town, too, that sandwich. You ever wash down a salty sandwich with wine? Yeah. Thanks, I hated it.

The next day, though, I decided to salvage half the sandwich (I refused to eat that half) by adding bacon to the top. It worked. So I’m not entirely mad anymore. I might even throw a little fried egg on top. Make it a whole thing.

August 9th, 2020

One of life’s simple pleasures: eating food like a caveman.

As the Greek sauce dribbled down my chin, I picked up a peppered fry to scoop up the juice. And then I ate the fry. And I relished in eating like an absolute gobbling cookie-monster mess. I particularly enjoy doing it in public restaurants while le beau is sitting across from me, watching me in awe and amusement as I silently scarf down food.

You didn’t say a single word, he’d say.

It’s been 157 glorious days since I’ve extensively talked to any other person outside my family who isn’t le beau. Video conversations don’t count. I’m learning to intentionally pause for a moment. It helps build rapport, ensures I don’t interrupt people, and lets people finish their entire thought–especially if they’re pondering during that pause. It’s like a dance, though, like eye contact, where if you pause too long, it’s awkward, but if you don’t pause long enough, it’s also awkward.

August 11th, 2020

First day of an entire week off. No students, no grad classes, no work!

I began the morning with Harry Potter: Prisoner of Azkaban, with my pigs crawling around me. I set up a little pen where I sat in the middle, and my guinea pigs waddled excitedly around. One of them was so happy about the set-up that he began to popcorn: when guinea pigs jump and squeak out of uncontrollable joy. It was honestly adorable. He hasn’t popcorned as much now that he’s gotten a bit bigger, but large open spaces and new situations bring him a lot of happiness. Guinea pigs like a little novelty.

My supervisor called me–from my most recent position. I’d nervously told her yesterday that I wouldn’t be extending, because of the NASA opportunity. She was nothing but supportive and kind. She shared the news with the team earlier, and I sent off a few personal goodbyes this afternoon. It ended on a high note, on maybe one day we’ll get coffee after the pandemic, or go to that one restaurant you wrote about in your paper. It was bittersweet, but more sweet than bitter. I’ll be keen on staying in touch with the team: if there’s ever the opportunity to join full-time, I’ll leap on it in a second.

The day sort of just melted away after that. It’s already 5:23 PM. I’m pretty sure I woke up around 7:30 AM. Not of my own volition. I finally got through the NASA website after following up with the coordinator: I had to fill out the form at least 5 times, because there was a continual glitch. That’s probably the most productive thing I’ve done today. I also munched on the Milano cookies my company sent over. They sent me a box of goodies: Amazon giftcard, branded mask, branded alcohol wipes, Milano cookies, champagne gummies, a card, flavored popcorn, etc. They sure know how to take care of their employees…

I started the morning with some COVID-19 news, always a mood-lightener. It’s gotten to the point where I’ve removed myself from any intense emotional reactions–it’s just Skip Marooch’s gurgling laugh from that one episode of Bob’s Burgers. Every headline, every comment, every sarcastic, “we couldn’t have seen that one coming”–Skip Marooch. Masks are a hoax? Skip Marooch. Open schools? Skip Marooch. Crowded halls in Georgia? Skip Marooch. School closed after 9 tested positive? Skip Marooch. Brain chips from COVID vaccines? Skip Marooch. Escalating cases? Skip Marooch. Old, immunologically-crusty old bikers in a large gathering at a small town? Skip. Marooch.

Press the play button. I even timestamped it for your watching convenience.

Think I’ll get back on Man of Medan, the video game I just started. Finding avenues of entertainment has been fantastic for my mental health. It really staves away the boredom.

Also, I read an article today on NYTimes about how some parents’ children are thriving under the new virtual school systems. The point of the paper was that different children do well in different systems, and that while some benefit from the structure and pressure and “socialization” (including bullying), a lot don’t. The author’s child had ADHD, had difficulty paying attention, suffered from anxiety, but began to flourish while at home. He explored his interests, communicated with his friends, and turned in all his work in on time. Some commenters were snarky, “they’ll never learn how to defend themselves!” while others were more level, noting that education might not be a one-size-fits-all.

As someone who both does well in the classroom, but absolutely detests it, I identified wholeheartedly with the parent’s child. Granted, I was a social butterfly when I was younger–eager to meet people, make friends, join cliques–but I particularly disliked high school. And the people I was around. It would have been nice to have moved it all to a virtual format. And look at me now, not that much different from when I was 18 (albeit much less hateful). Graduate school is online, and I might not be showing up to class, but I’m emotionally thriving.

And I don’t feel like feeling guilty for writing that. I’m not blind to the reality of the two worlds in America. But at this point in time, as an intensely germaphobic and introverted person living in a virtual world, where every connection is funneled through a screen, I am pretty damn happy.

August 8th, 2020

Teaching Math in the morning means doing Math in the morning. I’m sitting here trying to recall how how to find the radius of a circle with an equation. It’s like recollecting vestiges of classroom memory: I guess I was right in trying to isolate the x squared.

So this is me. Remembering circles. I’m having flashbacks to sophomore year Math class, when I had Math in the morning. Our teacher was so kind. She had watched me grow up. Some of the teachers had, but a lot hadn’t. I remember, during the award ceremony, when I went up for the IB/AP awards, the Valedictorian scrap of paper, I saw the strained smile of Mr. R.

I tried not to laugh–I remember when he’d singled me and my friends out as the bad kids. It was when the bad kids were cool, and we did things like untuck our shirts when they were supposed to be tucked, wear eyeliner when we were only 12, talk about illicit teen things when we could barely drive–really, it’s mind-boggling to reflect on. (It makes me vaguely concerned for my own future children, but also vaguely not: parents have less influence than they realize, parents have more influence than they realize.)

He’d circle around us like an authoritative school vulture, the second wing-man of the principal. Even if we weren’t doing anything wrong, our badness oozed: we had to be doing something wrong. Detention. At that time, we had no idea he was, actually, probably a really kind dad–that he was a caring person–that he was strict as part of his job. Then again, I can’t say any of us truly knew him, although he became more oddly endearing to our class as we grew older.

August 5th, 2020

Honestly a really long day. I’m surprised it’s already 10:04 PM. Everything compressed into itself and became a blur.

I woke up around 7:45 AM, showered, started work. Vacillated between work, emails, refreshing gmail, dancing to Spotify, a little more work, and then lying on my floor-bed. Had a meeting. I’ve always been easily distracted: I have less to hide when I’m at home. In the workplace, I would usually wander around the office or roam into the snack room or fill up on coffee. Or talk to people I liked.

The day passed by like that. Uneventful. I taught around 6 PM. I could feel disappointment rippling through both ends. I paused, asked, are you okay? Sometimes my students have off days, and I can tell, because it’ll impact their focus and learning. I didn’t mull over too much today: I didn’t know exactly what to say. I was a little annoyed myself–not with anything in particular, just irritated.

Then, right before the sun set, I wandered around outside. Did one of my usual daily meditation walks. I only wandered up and down the street, where nobody else walked, and stared at the trees. I tried to turn the dial down on my incessant thoughts. I shushed them out of my mind. I focused on the breeze, the orchestra of screaming cicadas, the way the trees swayed. And I focused on it: the sensation, the sound.

12:26 PM

Decided not to order the overpriced Panera with the shipping and tip to boot. Delivery alone would cost $5 on the $15 meal, and I’m already wary of spending $12+ on meals. Unless it’s a special occasion.

And lunch today isn’t.

I feel a slight wave of tiredness and indifference. Maybe it’s because the coffee hit. I think I’m going to watch some more Heavy Rain.

August 4th, 2020

9:30 PM

Hunger, a hard final, dizziness and a headache. The headache always accompanies these programming tests. I procrastinated reviewing for the Python final until the very last minute. I’m just glad it’s over.

Right now, I’m eating raspberry sorbet. I just finished dinner: I made Chinese-style ribs, except I overdid it on the soy sauce, and it was too flavorful. So I feel a little bad about that. But it’s okay. My favorite dessert, and only dessert nowadays, is this raspberry sorbet. I got a tub early in March, when the pandemic had just begun.

I am definitely in an obsessive phase, and most likely have been for the past month. It aided me well in the job hunt. Ironically, I saw on LinkedIn that someone from my Master’s program had accepted the position that I had declined two or three weeks ago. I had decided that the position wasn’t worth it. I didn’t want to, personally, work with the person or the company any further, and the work didn’t align with what I was seeking in my career. I guess that’s kind of a lofty thing to say, but I realized I would rather teach additional hours than take on this new position.

I also withdrew my application with another company that wanted to move forward with the interviews. They wanted to schedule a one hour interview with the VP of their team, something like that. And honestly, at that point, I was just tired, and I realized that the position wasn’t a good fit for me. I’m just–I mean, I seem sociable and whatnot, but I don’t think I’m cut out for the work. It was also sent over a day after my supervisor said she was aiming to extend me in my current position, and this current position takes precedence over almost everything else I’ve applied to.

And finally, I didn’t even bother following up with a ‘thank you’ to the third interviewer. She was the hiring manager, and the most tired sounding one at that. I was so boggled and irritated by her exhausted demeanor that I didn’t even bother sending an email afterward. Because (1) clearly, you’re just going through the motions–I’m assuming you have another candidate in mind already. 2) You’re wasting your time and mine–heck, I don’t want to be here, but at least I sound like I do! 3) Take a nap. Please. I’m begging you. What is that company doing to you?!

I wrote this in my other post, but I do think I’ve gained some nuggets of knowledge through this brief job-hunting period. I established a quick application system; realized the importance of jibing with the organization’s people and culture; practiced interviewing skills, stories and pitches. I realized that I harbor a skepticism for personality tests within applications–ironic, because I am majoring in Organizational Psychology, the field in which people design these tests. Personality and selection–I mean, I’m wary, especially as a multifaceted chameleon. In my current job, we used personality tests after we were hired, so it helped inform us of our work style, and helped us learn about others.

At the moment, I am planning to stay at my current job and continue teaching into the Fall. I’m trying not to count my chickens before they hatch. But I am impatiently staring at the eggs, wondering if they will hatch. Uncertainty really drives me nuts. It makes me think of that one study on attraction: women and men who were shown an image of a person. That person either said they found the participant attractive, unattractive, or were uncertain. Participants brooded over the uncertain people the most. It’s fine if the eggs hatch and nothing comes out of it–but egg, would you hatch already?

5:19 PM

I’m taking the final in 11 minutes. I don’t know how I really feel about it: I dislike the class, and the topic, and I know I’ll have to had an Alleve handy, because I will inevitably get a headache.

10 AM

Wonderful. Wonderful! Running on 5 hours of sleep. Again.

I felt similarly last June, although I was on the other end of the seesaw, waiting for it to go back up. Now I’m way up, waiting to go back down.

Started reading a new book called In the Dream House. It’s a poetically written memoir depicting the narrator’s experience with queer abuse. It’s dark but beautiful. The format is unconventional: each page walks through a new memory, a new topic. Stitching the pieces together.

August 3rd, 2020

Rest day. Sent off a chirpy email in the morning after a long weekend of feeling quite obsessive. I feel like I’m 15 again and rereading my crush’s text messages a million times over trying to decode his language. “Hey that was fun,” he would write, and I would wonder, “does he mean, like, it was fun, like friends fun, or like, fun, fun, like, maybe we could date, fun, but, like, not now, but like, fun.”

August 2nd, 2020

I woke up feeling like I’d barely slept. So I decided to lounge on the couch. For hours. I crawled up next to my guinea pigs, grabbed my grey fluffy blanket and soft white down blanket, and perused the internet.

Last night, as I was drifting off to sleep, I saw mental images of Detroit: Become Human. I’d been obsessed with the video game last summer. The image was sudden, vivid, and then I fell asleep. As I was sitting on the couch today, an old friend, whom I had shared many heated conversations about Detroit: Become Human, snapped me. We chatted. I decided I missed watching video games.

I stumbled upon the video game Heavy Rain, created by the same maker. Not only that, but I found that ssohpkc (is that how you spell his name? I never got it right) had done a whole playthrough! I can’t fawn over Seamus enough. I started watching his Youtube walkthroughs in 2013, and he’s the only video game Youtuber I will always watch.

So I did that for a few hours, until I realized that I had to study for the final I have on Tuesday. But I barely eeked out time to study when le beau finished his programming project.

We drove out to a well-known nature area, but the parking lot was disgustingly filled. People, people, everywhere! After a few quick looks at the unmasked crowds, he said, “this ain’t it, chief.” So we stopped at one of the streets, looking for a place to go. It was a lovely neighborhood. He wondered if it was upper class, middle-upper. I said maybe middle upper. Then we passed over the next gated neighborhood–okay, that’s the upper, he joked.

When I was little, that this area was wealthy was widely known. Branden lives in that neighborhood, we would say, eyes wide. Implications were that Branden was rich. And rich it is! I’ve lived here for so long and am just now discovering these areas. We went to one of their dining and shopping centers, often spoken about, never visited. It was a lot bigger than I thought it would be. The restaurants spanned several streets. There was a giant fountain on one side, parks and statues on another.

We parked on the less-populated side with the empty park, and then meandered around. I dodged people quickly, acting interested in store fronts, dresses, the cemetery across the street. He said I was a veteran of avoiding people inconspicuously.

We did little jigs to the parking music–because yes, there was music in the parking lot. We posed by the statues. We skipped around the shops. We took photos of each other. We walked around blocks until our legs were sore. All in all, it was a good mini-trip, one that left us pooped and tired and hungry by the time we returned home. An “up” side, maybe, to the reality of a pandemic? It inadvertently led us to this neighborhood in our attempts to avoid people. Otherwise, we probably wouldn’t have discovered it for another year or two. So that’s a plus 🙂

August 1st, 2020

Korean. Fried. Chicken. There are not enough expletives in the world that I can use to express the heavenly experience of diving into Korean. Fried. Chicken.

I ordered the soy garlic flavor and hot & spicy. I have never had such good fried chicken. Korean cuisine really has its meats down. And its small pickled dishes. And its glass noodles. I miss glass noodles so much. And kimchi. Oh, the meats–the meats are heavenly.

What a day. I woke up this morning, had a student lesson, then went for a brisk walk. It was cool outside. I called up le beau and asked if he wanted to go biking. I said I wanted to bike to his apartment. He laughed. I said I wanted to bike to my workplace. Although we ended up not biking to my workplace, we did make it to his apartment several miles away. My legs are screaming–aching, the good kind of aching.

As we were heading back, the sun set. And people began crawling out of the woodwork. Unmasked people, to be specific.

With my mask and N-95 goggles, I ducked every time I saw people, held my breath, closed my eyes, turned my head. That was when I couldn’t veer off the trail and onto the bumpy grass, which I often did in quick irritation. For the first half of the trip, I simply veered off the trail every time I saw someone approaching.

This is all out of chronological order. But this is just a long-winded way of saying that I had a fun and fulfilling day. I watched a little bit of Norseman, taught, biked a few miles, ate Korean fried chicken, and am now home, on my floor-bed, blogging. I’m also happy about being extended at work as well.

Admittedly I’m also sort of waiting on the NASA thing, but I will assume I didn’t get it. Oh, well. I do feel deeply tied to my workplace and supervisor. But I had such a positive experience talking to the interviewers, I will make an effort to reach out.

Life is good.