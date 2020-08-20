no thank u, next

This new editor is abysmal. In an effort to NOT use the glitchy nuisance on my computer, I’m here on my phone. With Classic. So I’ll be blogging via mobile from here on out, because I almost lost a month’s worth of posts thanks to this glitching mess.

I forgot what I wanted to say. I’ve been on a mini high since late August…actually, no. Since June. Mid-June. This type of thing tampers down eventually. In the meantime, I funnel it into hyper-productivity, like scrubbing this guinea pig pee stain off the couch.

Or applying to positions I don’t remember applying to? I just got an email about an interview with Goldman Sachs, except I don’t even remember applying to it. I checked my Excel logs: oh, I did apply to it. It was day 1 of my obsessive application frenzy. I had a lot of energy to burn, and I guess I semi blacked-out while doing that.

It’s pretty low-stakes– apparently it’s based on Salt Lake City, which, quite frankly, I had to google. I have no interest in moving whatsoever. I didn’t even know what state NASA was based out of. I’m not great with geography. Let’s leave it at that.

GS is also a video recorded interview, which reduces the pressure even further: who even knows if a human will even see it. I bet they have natural language processors picking up for keywords. Come to think of it…

I met with the team today. The hour sped by. I was initially apprehensive, just a bit, because what would we talk about for an hour? But my social self was turned happily on, so I fielded questions to the group, followed up, paused to hear them talk about their projects, etc.

Maybe it’s the coffee I had this morning…but my heart has been racing. This high needs to taper down. I take that back, actually. Last summer was one of those melancholy spells. I would take a high-productive, heart-racing summer over that.

And I need this for work and school. They both begin next week. I already finished the two electives that is usually reserved for second-years–I knew my motivation was limited, so I did them early, without obtaining permission. I only have four classes left total. With COVID, though, school is a temporary shield from the current mess. I’m not naive enough to think it’ll all end once the pandemic does: there will be much to pay for in the years to come.

Bets on my university closing within 3 weeks due to clusters of infections. Same goes for other schools. They’ll open and close intermittently, if they reopen at all. My friends are chattering about get togethers and going to class and permits as if it isn’t a quick tuition sham before the clusters shut them down. It’s clever. We didn’t push you out, students–the clusters did. We tried to invite you back (so give me your tuition dollars, please) but oh, the clusters. It’s not our fault. It’s the clusters’. We tried. We really did. Too bad you already paid for everything.