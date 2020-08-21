dear diary

Yeah, we really showed coronavirus. Meme I made in the AM showing our collective chest puff.

Admittedly a little bummed I have work tomorrow morning. My side teaching gig. I love teaching, but I had hoped to spend the morning on an adventure with le beau. We were going to get goodies. Visit Jollibee’s. Drive around. I feel disappointed. I’ll be teaching math instead.

And I need to practice for the recorded Goldman Sachs interview. I’ll do it tomorrow. In my usual blundering style, I realized that I had mistook it for McKinsey, which is known for its human capital consulting function–what I was interested in. But ah, an interview is an opportunity, and I have nothing to lose.

I begin at NASA on Monday. It seems I’m having difficulty reigning in my intense overjoyed weirdness, because I definitely find myself being a little too, uh, myself? in little side notes. I’ll brush up on being cool and calm like a cucumber. Keep it cool, Lu. Play it cool.

Today meshed into a glob. I woke up; made coffee; watched Man of Medan on YouTube; played with my pigs. I watched more YouTube on and off, then scrolled the inter webs.

Le beau came by and we biked. I’ve been physically tired–not tired as in sleepy or fatigued, but weak, sort of, like I can’t bike as intensely as I could last month. Maybe I’m just very out of shape. (Probably) I almost ran into a brick wall and a gate, so suffice to say, my motor skills are not in tip top shape.

Then we went and got sandwiches. I’ve recently embraced my identity as Lil’ Italu because I’ve been fiending for Italian. I was dismayed to find out that we were out of tomatoes today. I had eaten a tomato a day the past few days, bruschetta style. So I made spaghetti aglio e olio instead and scarfed down a peanut butter sandwich.

Now I’m hungry again.

Got off the phone with le beau laughing and cackling and pretending the phone had frozen and I had to stay as still as possible with the dumbest look on my face. I miss going to furniture stores and eating meatballs at IKEA.