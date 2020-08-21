The issue with being introverted is that it gets easy to go long periods of time without talking to anyone. So much so that you end up almost forgetting how to. Your tolerance for socializing goes down, the way it does when you drink less and less. The way your stamina decreases when you run less and less. Socializing is a muscle you have to work, one that’s easier to let atrophy as an introvert.

For me, it’s performative. Being around others is a constant performance. Rarely can I take the mask off, the one I’ve chosen for this person and occasion. A party outfit. A stage costume.

Every conversation is an exhaustive analysis of facial expression, tics, body language. Response rate, response itself, language, intent. What I say, do, think, feel, and how they respond to it, and vice versa. Did they understand what I said? Do I understand what they said? Do they see my expression as genuine? I feel as though my expressions are often exaggerated, like a mime on stage, whose aware his actions must multiply, multiply.

I must talk. I must smile. I must say the right things. I must make the right joke, note the right comment, say the right phrase. It must land the right way. It must not ruffle any feathers. It must make sense. I must be myself. I must hide myself. It’s like two or ten mines on a stage, and I’m one, aware that every step is, on some level, performative.

And it’s fucking exhausting. How exhausting it is to assess what other people feel and think–to offer measured responses–to converse in ways that put others at ease. To pull out the two stop: 1) what do they care about? 2) how do I momentarily care what they care about? It’s a dance, an analysis, with underlying intent swimming beneath. As an irritable introvert who comes across as a happy semi-extrovert, it’s exhausting. It’s exhausting.

So it’s easier, in that sense, to be alone. Not lonely, per se: how rich it is, solitude, to be myself with myself. To become absorbed in what I genuinely love; to not react as performance, but as pure reaction. To keep people and their expectations and reactions at bay. To swim in my own thoughts, which I don’t have to outwardly convey, determining who the audience is.

As Haruki Murakami wrote, people’s hearts are like deep wells. You never really know what’s at the bottom: you can only piece things together based on what floats to the surface. That is often the performative social aspect for me. And when I feel as though people have wrongly pieced together my surface, misunderstood, I find odd solace in knowing that my heart is my own, and I may be the only one who ever truly knows it.