To high school me

I can see who was hostile towards le beau based on the snarky end comments in his yearbook. Reading it makes me rage–as if they amounted to anything more, as if they thought they were better, and now look, –how dare they use a pen to put him down in his yearbook. I’d say something about better use of the pen, but I’ll refrain.

Those people had been my friends, so I’d never seen their snark. In retrospect, I can see they did not mince words towards him. It makes me angry on behalf of him, despite the many years that have passed. I take on new outrage toward people who have wronged or disrespected my loved ones.

But similarly, I can sense the people who genuinely cared for him and valued him. It softens my heart. I feel myself valuing them, too. Even though we personally shared little more than “hi,” at most. He still speaks highly of them. Almost as if by proxy, they have reached out to me on social media. Sometimes indirectly, but it’ll be touching.

Despite my general anger towards high school and its stifling atmosphere, I’m fortunate that nobody had the nerve to be so outright rude to me. And to write it down, too. On my property. At that point, I would have made stellar use of their pen.

Most of the time, to be honest, I checked out and skipped classes. I got away with it, because I got good grades, and girls with good grades don’t skip class. Little did they know that I’d dip as soon as classes were released for a pep rally, or that I’d take long outside breaks on unannounced bathroom visits. Or that I would just tell my ride to come pick me up when I sensed chaos. Not like anyone would notice. Valedictorians are school-licking rule-abiding citizen. Yeah, sure.

But blessed was I to remain beneath the scenes: somebody had a little too much fun documenting people’s most unattractive moments on the swim team. And theatre. By god. Those expressions were to remain on stage alone, not immortalized in the glossy pages of our yearbook. And who approved the photoshop of our black counselor’s head on a pale ballerina’s cartoon body? That’s the stuff that makes you wonder–but not until you’ve laughed so hard you’re crying.

A wry irony is that two of the people on yearbook team had once been my best friend in middle school. We were children then, really. Once I met my current best friend in college, it changed my understanding of friendship. It seems wrong to call her my friend–she truly is a form of family, albeit not by blood, but by, what, soul? Spirit? Had I known that in a year or so, she would be in my life, I imagine that I’d have had a lot more patience. A lot less anger. But that past me wouldn’t have had any concept of that type of best friendship. The understanding. So maybe not.

As for high school itself–we are all just social media icons now, job titles on LinkedIn, portraits on Instagram, stories on Snapchat. That’s fine: I did not develop genuinely strong relationships with many. “Best friends” were a dime a dozen. No soul sisters. Since then, I have culled all my relationships. That is healthy. Leaving bad relationships is healthy. Cutting off bad friendships is healthy. Putting yourself in good environments with good people is healthy. Junior and Senior year were not healthy.

If I could go back, I’d tell myself that it obviously gets better. Life gets way more fun. You will have the opportunity reach dreams, explore passions. The people closest to you will be nothing but good, loving, kind. And I would tell myself that love would dominate each day; that I’d feel freedom and drive and autonomy; that I’d reach my paper goals and more. I’d tell myself all about my best friend, my boyfriend, my family, my friends. I’d tell myself about the lightness and happiness of meaning in life: yes, it’s there, and we’re still finding it. And I’d tell myself thank fuck you kept your head low, instead of being swimmer A with her disgruntled face sprawled across the yearbook page.

In regard to the environment, I would say: keep fucking swimming. That place was a mixed bag, and don’t let anyone tell you different. What you feel is real and justified–and get this: your future best friend will understand every second of every moment. She’s even there with you, albeit in another state, experiencing the exact same experiences. So when you tell her, 4 years from now, how you felt crazy for thinking this, she’ll let you know that you’re not. And she’ll have her own version of person A. Her own version of person B and C. Her validation will run counter to everything anyone else has said, and that will make all the difference.

And do not worry. None of these people, who you could care less for, will ever matter a hair more to you. They never meant much–don’t sweat it. This is reality. Not everyone was meant to mean something to you, and you weren’t meant to mean anything to most people. All that matters is that the people who will mean the world to you are on their way. So sit tight, be patient, because love is on its way–so much of it.