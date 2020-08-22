massive giggle

So although I might not be able to bike a mile, I can vigorously dance and sing as a massive drunken giggle at the local park.

Our blankets were set out, 2000’s rap and R&B blasting. As our speaker blared, his phone sticky with beer, families paused to stare. I sang and danced to Usher, Ginuwine, Biggie Smalls, Kanye, Ciara, Missy Elliot, Chris Brown, Ice Cube, J Lo… And every 2000’s R&B artist whose good music graced our radios a decade ago.

I love rap music.

God, it’s been a while since I’ve felt so free–free to belt out in public, free to shimmy, sip and skip. What started as a light happy indie blur–skies blue above our heavy heads–became a full blown performance, a la me. I whipped out dance moves from the 3rd grade. Dips and all. Used my beer bottle as the microphone. Skipped, ran, and most of all, sang.

Being wild is the best feeling of all. To be free of constraint, fear. To be fully present, ridiculous, silly, song-bitten. I feel so happy. I feel entirely myself. Every nano bit of it. From the depths of every musical note, poorly hit, loudly screeched. This park my stage, and I feel free, unhinged with laughter.

All that matters is being here now. Lu, all that matters is that your spirit is full!!!!