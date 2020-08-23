Started PEN15 on Hulu today. Laughed so hard I almost cried. Multiple times. I rewinded at least seven scenes four times each and thus only went through three episodes. Even so, good god, it was a comedic adventure.

I am literally Maya. Literally. Every scene of every episode was horrifyingly relatable: I had thought these were my private adolescent moments, not some shared twisted Jungian pre-adolescent period. Chopping off my hair off after a PEOPLE magazine, asking “ok, ok, be honest, but do I look the same as I did last year?” obsessing over some boy with flowey hair, plus every vulgar show thing that shan’t be named.

Apparently it’s called cringe comedy. In the eighth grade I would always tell my best friend that there should be a show about us being weird and she would counter no but clearly there’s a market. Even a genre. Although Maya beat us to it. We definitely grew up in an incubator of strange humor. Luckily, media didn’t leave us behind–our humor’s echoed in shows like Norsemen and Derry Girls and PEN15. It’s kind of a hunt, but when you find it, good and funny shit, it’s sweet, sweet gold.

Going to bed early because tomorrow is my first day of work!!!! I’ll wake up bright and early, make a big coffee, and hop into my computer from the comfort of my bedroom.

I thought briefly of this time last year, when I had first started graduate school. I remember feeling intensely irritable: everyone around me seemed too eager, the cohort, and the vibe was weird. Cheery bright eyed. There was a lot going on (“you know, apparently, if we don’t go to the dinner, the professors take note and talk about it.”) And we were still getting to know each other. Our group was in the start of formation….

The commute was okay. It wasn’t as terrible as I thought it would be, but I’m damn glad I don’t have to do it this semester. It was too far. Parking was a hassle. Walking to class was a hassle. I distinctly remember the quick cascade of sweat as I trekked across the summer scorched parking lot. The library was cool, though–temperamentally. I remember going there during breaks for the first 3 weeks. The other eager beavers had already gotten their office keys, but I was lazy. The library spot was nice to me. Very cold.

October was a memorable month, for better and for worse. That was when the fog began to lift. November was when it cleared–after Thanksgiving. Our girl group had formed: a messaging group had materialized. I had silly talks, serious talks. Around November, one of our cohort members said she was leaving the graduate program. A few months later, another one of our cohort members would say that he, too, was leaving. We lamented statistics, gossiped, shared drinks.

It’s still sort of weird how quickly it was all cut short. At that point, I didn’t mind it. I was over school before it started, over it in February, over it. I’ve finally mentally eased myself into the reality that I’m in graduate school, and it’s not weird, and it’s okay, even though I’m impatient for it to be over. It’s a stepping stone, another chapter, an opportunity to pursue the field I genuinely like.

I remembered the other day–undergraduate courses made me realize what I didn’t want to pursue: design or writing. I hated my journalism classes. I hated my English classes. I hated that one poetry class. And I dropped out of Art I. I disliked the syllabus, content, classes, and even class atmosphere. I made no real friends, no real connections. It wasn’t until much later that I realized the absurd value of having taken these courses: at least they diverted me from a path I would have disliked. There’s nothing more discouraging than having to judge subjective art. I call bullshit.

And on the flip side, taking that one Psychology course knocked some sense into me: you have to pursue this. No more finger fiddling, toe wiggling, Lu. Psychology is your shit, you never stop talking or thinking about it, the people closest to you know this about you, so do the obvious and pursue it. If I hadn’t taken that Psychology course my last year, I never would have had this lightbulb go off. I would have been on a much different path, I imagine.

Who knows? All I know is that I’m grateful for the path I am currently on. Everything about it. The people I love, the work I’ll be able to do, the learning I’ve done, both from an academic and personal perspective. This is spiraling into a lot of cheese, so I’ll leave it at that, and call it a night. Night.