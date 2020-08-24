Looks like I’ll be on Classic Editor via mobile forever–thanks, no thanks, WordPress, for strong-arming us into an update that sucks. Boooo.

IG did something similar: it rolls out people you don’t follow as “suggested” on your actual feed. Thanks, I hate it.

Look at these apps trying to be innovative and edgy and profitable but ending up annoying and barely usable. Exit. There goes my time usually spent on IG.

Give us options to go back.

Ranting aside, I had a good first day. It went by quickly. Good conversations, good intro, good info. My social juice had run out by the afternoon: the only downside.

It seems redundant to say I’m excited for this semester and all that it has in store, but I really am.

I’ll start the official hunt for full time work in January, although my eyes are peeled for early bird postings, too. I have no desire to move: location is an extremely high priority for me at this point.

Luckily, the location right now is my bedroom, cozy as can be. I’m typing this from my flooed, or fed, my floor bed. I set up some blankets on the floor so I’m perpetually at my very own sleepover.

The only person I really miss is my best friend. Last night, it suddenly occurred to me to send her video snaps as a way to update each other. It turned out to be a good idea, and I hope we stick to it.

Otherwise, I’m quite content in my little shell. The world can only tentacle in with an intentional Zoom call or social media message: otherwise, my phone remains largely untouched, my life quiet as can be.

It is a mundane life I document, but a richly mundane one at that! Tips hat in a British way.