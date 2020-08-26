In my opinion (that nobody asked for….)

And brace yourself for triggers–

And if you have no idea what I’m talking about–

– It sounds like the artists are angry they didn’t get paid as much as they wanted to get paid. Hence the cries to pay them now. To let the show go on. That’s not how it works. To be frank, it sounds like they weren’t paid… at all. And they were rightfully surprised and angry to hear that they were not compensated based on how their art was acquired, which was through the donation organization. In other words…. money. Money, money.

– Was the method of acquiring the art shady? Yes. The pieces were $100 a pop. Did others obtain it at that price? Yes. Do the artists have a right to be mad? Yes: the method was strange. But I can’t help but wonder if they inadvertently shot themselves in the foot. Having one’s art work featured in any institution is a tall, mostly unattainable order, something that 99.99% of artists will never be able to do. Will this group of artists ever have the same set of eyeballs on their work? Will they ever have the chance to be featured?

– That being said, this PR scandal probably benefits the administration (if your perspective is that any PR is good PR) more so than the artists. They are now just a nameless, angry collective…raging on social media, demanding compensation, when the institution will obviously shy away from the controversy. Let the show go on! some people are stamping their foot. Pay the artists! To be entirely frank, who in their right minds would play that game? Prices would obviously skyrocket, be manipulated, and there’d be no way to look good, from the institution’s standpoint. Might as well call it a fluke, call it off.

Now I’m curious–did the artists shoot themselves in the foot? Now they walk away with no money or compensation or exposure. No exhibit that highlights their grassroots activism, their viewpoints, their art. No extra set of boggling eyes, no archival quality of having been at this exhibit. Now they’re just a sea of tweets and JPG’s in a sea of tweets and JPG’s, swimming against the current of news.

In a few weeks, this will die down, people will forget, while the artists will stay angry, nameless, faceless. The chilly art institution will founder on. The artists will be lucky if they’re ever given a chance to have their work featured on such a large scale again. In their decrying of the institution, to stop the show, did the artists accidentally silence them…selves?