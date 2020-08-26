I’m aching to develop my film, but I keep telling myself to wait until I’ve finished shooting all 4 rolls. Then, I can go ahead and do a big mass develop. This will ensure that I’m getting the most out of my film chemicals…assuming they work. But at this rate, I will probably develop my film in November or December. Not much has happened, to be fair. From an aesthetic perspectives. At most, it’s lake, skies, the same grey dress I wear. But I may not be thinking creatively enough.

Today was my third day at NASA. Tomorrow will be my last first day of graduate school. I haven’t really mentally situated myself for it. Because it’s virtual, it’s easy to forget, to not prepare much for it. Click on, click off. It’s hard to get into the groove of it when I’m just, well, not in the groove of it. But I’ll get it done. And I have my little graduate cohort of friends, who I can field off sassy observations to. That keeps me awake.

Lots of meetings in the AM tomorrow. “In the AM.” Ha. I’ll wake up at 7 AM, hop onto one meeting, then another, then in the middle, dip for class. Then I’ll hop back into a meeting, and then another. So far, I’m really enjoying my time here. My supervisor is really nice; we’ve touched based several times. I look forward to the conversations among the three of us.

So there’s that. I can’t believe I’m still teaching on the side. I would normally be very overwhelmed, but because it is virtual, I think I can handle it. It’s still a lot, though. I’ve spaced out my sessions, though, so hopefully it is manageable. I told the director of my teaching job that I am at max capacity… this will be a busy semester. Which is good.

I’m going to go make some air fried dumplings now. I air fried a donut yesterday, and it was heavenly. Finally got some more Sriracha, too, which is my hot sauce of choice on everything. Eggs. Spaghetti. And especially dumplings. With lao gan ma. Mouth is now watering. If you know, you know. (IYKYK)