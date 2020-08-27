Despite the morning being busy, filled with meetings overlapping, I recharged in the afternoon and hit a state of giggly delirium by the evening.

I woke up at 7 AM. Met at 8 AM to discuss potential projects moving forward. Then I hopped into our group morning meeting, where I danced to groovy tunes, contributed briefly, and then got off to join my graduate course. First last day of graduate school, I shared on Stories.

During the actual class, I stirred up a storm of clutter. Last night, I decided I would reorganize my room, adding new bits of furniture so I would have a designated office space. My background would be a neutral white background, the wall, with an off-centered painting, and I would no longer have to twist and contort to hide my bedroom.

So during my night session yesterday, I logged onto my interior design website and made a mock up of what I wanted my room to look like–without buying anything new. I decided on a design that was no frills, nothing fancy, just something practical and comfortable.

I love my new room design. It feels sturdy, cozy. I found an unused lamp and set it up so that my face won’t be a pit of darkness when I’m teleworking at night. And I ordered some Command Strips to hang up some artwork, so it will peek casually out the side during meetings.

All I’m missing now is a nice office chair.

My breath tastes wheaty from the beer we scarfed down, with Thai, before we leaped out into the park and I walked with the geese. The sun set, the clouds cleared. I walked amongst the geese, which looked at me skeptically, then decided I was not a threat.

We walked back and forth across the football field, laughing loudly, until beads of rain threatened us into our car.

Now I’m playing calming music on my speakers, with the candles on, and I feel so content and clean.