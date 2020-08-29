urban decay

I guess the only people dumb enough to go straight into the city on a Saturday are also the kind of people dumb enough to walk among strangers without a mask. During a pandemic. Ha. Ha. Count me in! So although it was disappointing to continually dodge hordes of unmasked strangers, it, maybe, should not have been surprising.

There was a lot more poop than I can usually recall in the city.

Suffice to say, the city is a lot more glamorous on Instagram. Spurred on by a desire to leave my bedroom, I asked le beau to accompany me on an adventure today. I was feeling urban. Itching for the city. That was my first mistake.

I made us fried dumplings for lunch. He hopped into my car, where we had a heated conversation about air conditioning (le beau, 1: me, 0). No pun intended. We ordered boba, wandered around in the aching heat, and then drove into the city.

It was a long drive. Part of the fun, so I didn’t complain too much. When we finally arrived, there was no parking. A few blocks away, I found an empty spot. We set the parking meter to 2 hours. This was our second mistake.

After about 15 minutes, it became clear that this street was little more than a scorching urban cesspool for unmasked coronavirus hosts. People of all shapes, sizes, shades, facial expressions, and ages were wandering around with a mask. Delicious. Wonderful. Fantásimo.

We dodged at least 8 people in 10 minutes at an unfortunate cross-walk. One man even had the nerve to talk at us. A potentially friendly gesture in non-pandemic times: very unwelcome during pandemic times. We smiled, eyes bugged, said no thanks. We decided to turn back around and walk back to my car.

We encountered poop several times. My ankles screamed from the heat. I do not know why the sun targeted my ankles on this specific day.

Oh. And before all of this, FedEx knocked aggressively on my door. Who was there? A FedEx woman, unmasked, 3 feet away, asking me to sign her touch pad. Oh, right, let me just open my door and breathe in your fumes during a pandemic, yes, wonderful. Because who knows who else’s doorstep you’ve stood on, heaving and breathing in their air? Let’s share the droplet wealth, let’s.

I ran back downstairs with a Faceshield and mask on, scribbled something unreadable. She squinted at the signature, boomed, “what’s your last name?” and I squeaked it back.

To be frank, I have reached a general level of incredulous indifference when it comes to the larger stage of COVID, but, uh, could you please stand the f* back? Basic decency and respect, thanks. People just don’t get it. Alright, whatever, keep your germs to yourself. It’s like vomiting: try to keep that stuff near and dear, instead of spewing it all over everyone else.

So back in the car we were. Drove some more. Found a nice little park on the way back. It was probably the only real highlight of the day. Nature. Ah, yes, nature. I had strayed from nature today, decided on an urban adventure. I had forgotten: people made the city fun, and people have made the city terrifying.

I learned a valuable lesson today: stay as far away as possible from the city. Stay as far away as possible from places where people who don’t give a fuck about pandemics would congregate. In an effort to make today fun and adventurous, I suggested that we pretend we were in a zombie apocalypse and scavenging around. Well, the number one survival tip in zombie apocalypses is to stay as far away from the city as possible.

Now I know why. The streets were admittedly emptier than most, I will say that. But there’s a reason I’ve been sticking to nature lately: because it doesn’t get up all in your face, crossing your path on a scooter, frat bro hat turned to the side, FedEx pad in hand, yelling and spewing droplets at you, unmasked and uneducated during a global pandemic.