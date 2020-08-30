Dear diary,

I’m shrinking into myself. I’ve never weighed so little. Quarantine Lu is spiraling into a weak skeleton.

No more. The regimen to gaining 10+ pounds (muscle, please) begins today. I set up a caloric tracker to ensure surplus. I jotted down my goals and measured out what I needed–in terms of diet and fitness–to reach said goals.

At this point, I can barely prop myself up in a full plank. I couldn’t bike down the street without feeling woozy. This is indicative of a larger problem: aka me not taking proper care of myself. I need to make strength training and nutrition a point.

Going to bed early today, since there’s a branch meeting in the morning. Too sleepy to say much more. Good night, WordPress.