Dear diary,

Posted on by lu

I’m shrinking into myself. I’ve never weighed so little. Quarantine Lu is spiraling into a weak skeleton.

No more. The regimen to gaining 10+ pounds (muscle, please) begins today. I set up a caloric tracker to ensure surplus. I jotted down my goals and measured out what I needed–in terms of diet and fitness–to reach said goals.

At this point, I can barely prop myself up in a full plank. I couldn’t bike down the street without feeling woozy. This is indicative of a larger problem: aka me not taking proper care of myself. I need to make strength training and nutrition a point.

Going to bed early today, since there’s a branch meeting in the morning. Too sleepy to say much more. Good night, WordPress.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s