September 1st, 2020

Mustering up daily diary entries right before I go to bed seems about all I can contribute to this blog. Oh, well. This will kick off my September Diaries, even though I went back and hid my previous diaries. They seem so inane in retrospect. But they’re cathartic to write.

Let’s not get started on the fact that it’s September. Halloween, I said to le beau, is technically in a month. Not a month, he said, since it’s about two months. Technically, I responded, it is next month.

I’m waiting for temperatures to cool, for cold autumn breezes, so I can huddle up in my room.

Yesterday was too much. Tell me why I thought it would be a good idea to teach on the side while working 40 hours a week and taking graduate courses. Because. It. Wasn’t. A. Good. Idea. I was exhausted and went to bed at 9:30 PM. I woke up this morning, had a meeting at 8, and finally set up my laptop. Then I had classes from 9:30 to 5 PM, but to be perfectly honest, I had mentally checked out. I forgot I even had classes today.

Apparently I’m the only student in my cohort who opted for individual work. Heh. We have three projects, two of which we had the option to work individually on. I quickly chose that. I thought it would be a popular option, but it looks like people enjoy virtually collaborating.

Not me. Getting things approved is such a huge time-suck. Fielding for opinions and managing timelines is more work than necessary. Easier to work on my own schedule, since it’s wonky anyways. Can’t meet before class, can’t meet after class, can’t meet on the evenings, won’t meet on the weekends.

Leaving work at 5 PM– on the dot– does wonders for my mental health. I’m big on boundaries. I become unusually upset when people overstay their timely welcome (if the meeting ends at 4PM, do not hold me until 4:30 PM without at least acknowledging you are intruding on people’s time.) I refuse to give my personal phone number out to professional contacts. Unless it’s an emergency, I won’t respond on the weekends, won’t respond after hours, and won’t call back on my personal.

Nothing upsets me more than feeling as though people or obligations are infringing on my boundaries. That refers to emotional boundaries, too–I’m particular about tones and attitudes. I used to be a bit touchy about being a guarded teen and having walls, but waddaya know? the tendency can help. As an adult, at least.

Having an additional job makes it harder to maintain said boundaries. In two weeks, I will not teach on the side anymore. This is not doable: it is tiring.

My nightmares, which usually include a variation of zombies and witches, have expanded to include crowds of unmasked people. I wake up in cold sweats thinking I’m surrounded by germy humans. In real life, it has been horrifying going anywhere that isn’t nature. The misanthropy, the germaphobia, the introversion, the indifference, the disgust–it all combines into a glob of, “keep your disease to yourself” and “I am never venturing anywhere that isn’t nature ever again.”

To be frank–and that’s my new favorite phrase–it has never been my position to monitor or police what others feel, do, think or believe. So I cannot say that I should care any more about others’ mental worlds than I normally do. I am, however, a strong advocate of ‘if you choose to jump off a cliff, don’t take me with you.’ Likewise: if you don’t think the stove is hot, you may touch it, if you’d like. But keep me out of it: I am not interested in touching hot stoves.

So I social-chameleon or whatever and say things with a straight face. An Opinion? What’s that? Never heard of it. Because I’m of the old school camp in that once I wear my professional hat, I’ve never heard of Politics or Religion or Money or Beliefs. And you may have an Opinion on that: people have railed against me for not speaking up, for not saying more, for not saying enough, for saying too much.