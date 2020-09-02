September 2nd, 2020

For the first time in a long time, it’s cool outside. Ever since I set up my desk and new office space, I’ve been terrifyingly productive. The word “unprecedented” has been slung around a lot this past year. Well, the chance to work while in school and go to school while at work is an unprecedented one. I’m not complaining.

Farewell, August Diaries. It’s September 2, baby. I spent this morning tidying up all my Diary entries, a monthly collection of journal musings on WordPress. I’ve been writing journal entries a lot more since March–since the pandemic began– and everything was flying around everywhere, feathers in a pillow. So consider these diary posts a pile of feathers: light and fluttery in substance.

My head feels thick and heavy right now. Likely from staring at too many screens for too long. It is 5 PM, when I physically and emotionally check out from both school and work. My day starts at 8 AM; it ends at 5 PM. On the dot. If there isn’t a meeting in the morning, I like a leisurely start. But work is in a different timezone nowadays, which means 8 AM meetings. At least they’re not at 7 AM.

September 1st, 2020

Mustering up daily diary entries right before I go to bed seems about all I can contribute to this blog. Oh, well. This will kick off my September Diaries.

Halloween, I said to le beau, is technically in a month. Not a month, he said, since it’s about two months. Technically, I responded, it is next month.

Yesterday was too much. Tell me why I thought it would be a good idea to teach on the side while working 40 hours a week and taking graduate courses. Because. It. Wasn’t. A. Good. Idea. I was exhausted and went to bed at 9:30 PM.

I woke up this morning, had a meeting at 8, and finally set up my laptop. Then I had classes from 9:30 to 5 PM, but to be perfectly honest, I had mentally checked out. I forgot I even had classes today.