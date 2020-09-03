Looking back, I’m grateful to have grown up in spaces that genuinely valued diversity. And not in the token-minority-person-on-a-brochure-corporate-style way.

Diversity was valued in a way where every year, we wore cultural dress representing our home country. We waved our country’s flags. We walked in our international parade, arms linked with our best friends, whose Mexican or Greek or Indian dress we borrowed for that occasion. 10 years later, someone could point a finger and yell cultural appropriation! But for decades, it was cultural appreciation. And this was how we did it.

Diversity meant having friends from different cultures. It meant trying out different foods every time you went to their house: tacos tonight, pho next week, homewrapped dumplings next month, galub jamun for dessert.

It meant learning about other religions. Participating in worship/prayer/song. This is where the men eat; this is where the women eat. This is our Buddhist chant: this is our incense. And every morning, I woke to the melodic song of Buddhist chanting, smoky incense filling the room.

It was where you could be regularly schooled on the schools of of Islam, or on friends’ very personal viewpoints of Palestine-Israel tensions. In a space that was predominately Palestinian, my views were shaped by theirs, my friends, whose anger was palpable as they spoke about geopolitical struggles beyond our dull, grey classrooms.

In a time where America is bursting awkwardly in realization that it is not, in fact, the melting pot it purported to be, I am more grateful than ever to have had the experiences I have had. It isn’t to say that i am free of bias. Or that we were. To be frank, as kids, we all made very non-politically correct jokes towards each other. We poked and prodded each other with language that’d make 2020 us gasp. But when the minority was majority, it admittedly landed different. Not to say that the jokes were okay. But the atmosphere was… different.

I want to say I realized it earlier, but it wasn’t until I was 17 that it dawned on me: this, not where I grew up, is America. I was in a very homogeneous space. For a very particular cause. And I’ll leave out specifics, but that particular experience left a deep imprint on me. This is what it meant to be a minority, both in race and gender. This is what the subtle wave of wealth and privilege was. This is what happens when a space is overwhelmingly one thing, and one thing only. As Childish Gambino would say, this is America.

Homogeneity and exclusion, the opposite of diversity and inclusion. Surprisingly common. And, from a human perspective, understandable. After all, like attracts like. We all prefer people who are similar, in background, belief, education–even attractiveness. But when that very human bias leads to measurably different outcomes in health, wealth and livelihood, that’s when it gets uncomfortable.

This discomfort is now being loudly grappled with in the States. It’s being dealt with on a public, private, and political stage. Homogeneity and exclusion, or diversity and inclusion? I wish it were that simple. Bias and prejudice are thick, thick snakes to grapple with. I wish Psychology had one right answer, but I’m not entirely sure it does. I don’t think there is one right answer.

Nevertheless, from my small corner of existence, I look back on my experiences regarding “diversity” fondly. I have had the opportunity to learn about different cultures, cuisines, and beliefs. I’ve had the chance to get a peek into other groups’ biases–how certain group views others. It’s fascinating, albeit sad, how racism morphs from one group to the next, but is almost always present. Group identity and religion and prejudice are complex. Multifaceted.

Still. I feel very lucky to continue to make friends from all walks of life. When I think of the people in my life, I realize that many of us are the children of immigrants. Many of us are not. Some were adopted. Some grew up in other countries and came here later. We are all a tapestry of varied backgrounds and experiences. As friends, partners, teachers, or classmates, we get to share that with each other.