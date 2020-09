September Diaries

September 4th, 2020

The past two weeks have both flown and dredged by. It’s very strange what a plate of obligations does to your brain. Mine was pure sludge yesterday. My focus was zoning in and out like a sinusoid. This week was long. And difficult. The second job needs to taper down, like, yesterday. Thank god it’s Friday.

Watched Addams Family Values last night. It was such a good movie–witty, smart, funny, and satirical. I thought it’d be creepy for the sake of being creepy, but it wasn’t…it was meaningful. It was deep. It was a chillingly good depiction of present-day America, roots deep in smiling conformity. For anyone who’s interested in Tim Burton-style movies, who likes wit and darkness and satire, I highly recommend Addams Family Values.

What else has been on my mind?… I worked on some deliverables for one of our grad classes. We’ve been assigned a handful of busy-work for the readings. The busy work is worth only 6% of our total grade, so every assignment is really 0.34 out of 100. I could technically do none of the 18 assignments and still get an A. But I will do them–probably ahead of time–so I can focus more on work and other obligations.

I’ve tuned out the news. I basically have no idea of anything going on anywhere at anytime. It’s better than the doom-scrolling. There are times I become incredibly hermit-like. But with a full schedule and achy head, it’s easy to avoid media and news outlets. Orbiting in my own small, day-to-day solar system. That being said, I still have no intention of getting COVID-19. As I framed it with metaphorical vomiting–feel free to get food poisoning and blow chunks, but let’s keep it off people’s shoes, carpets, and mouths, yeah?

Feeling nostalgic for things to come. Cold air, crisp winters, wooly sweaters. And I’ll be huddled from the cozy haze of my room. Every time I drive, just a bit, I’m so glad I don’t have to do it any more than I want to. No school commute! No work commute! No traffic! I’ve been bellowing my gratitude out on this blog since March, but good god. I am so happy to not have to commute anywhere…not for the foreseeable future.

It’s strange that it’s already September. It was March, then June, and now September. A “new normal,” people keep saying. An alternate reality. Many people are jostling for the “old normal,” blue masks–if worn at all–scooped under big airy nostrils. But to be honest, I feel removed from a lot of it. I see it through screens. Headlines. Photos. Irresponsible rendezvous parties on Instagram, most of which I (I’ll admit) peer at with a judgey eye.

September 2nd, 2020

For the first time in a long time, it’s cool outside. Ever since I set up my desk and new office space, I’ve been terrifyingly productive. The word “unprecedented” has been slung around a lot this past year. Well, the chance to work while in school and go to school while at work is an unprecedented one. I’m not complaining. I think.

Farewell, August Diaries. It’s September 2, baby. I spent this morning tidying up all my Diary entries, a monthly collection of journal musings on WordPress. I’ve been writing journal entries a lot more since March–since the pandemic began– and everything was flying around everywhere, feathers in a pillow. So consider these diary posts a pile of feathers: light and fluttery in substance.

My head feels thick and heavy right now. Likely from staring at too many screens for too long. It is 5 PM, when I physically and emotionally check out from both school and work. My day starts at 8 AM; it ends at 5 PM. On the dot. If there isn’t a meeting in the morning, I like a leisurely start. But work is in a different timezone nowadays, which means 8 AM meetings. At least they’re not at 7 AM.

9:13 PM

I lied about that. Because here I am, working my second job, contemplating ways to tell a student’s parent no, no I am not available. Before this, I was scuttling around to catch up in yesterday’s course, where I zonked out, hard. I have incredible difficulty listening to lecturers and paying attention. I just. I just can’t.

September 1st, 2020

Mustering up daily diary entries right before I go to bed seems about all I can contribute to this blog. Oh, well. This will kick off my September Diaries.

Halloween, I said to le beau, is technically in a month. Not a month, he said, since it’s about two months. Technically, I responded, it is next month.

Yesterday was too much. Tell me why I thought it would be a good idea to teach on the side while working 40 hours a week and taking graduate courses. Because. It. Wasn’t. A. Good. Idea. I was exhausted and went to bed at 9:30 PM.

I woke up this morning, had a meeting at 8, and finally set up my laptop. After a frazzled call to the help desk, my laptops were up and running. Then I had classes from 9:30 to 5 PM. But to be perfectly honest, I had mentally checked out. I forgot I even had classes today….