The best–and in my opinion, only– way to address toxic people and situations is to distance yourself from them.

This is also to say that what’s toxic to one person might not be toxic to another. And someone who’s toxic to you might not be toxic to me. It’s like chocolate: some people love it, and dogs will die upon eating it.

In my observation, toxic situations arise from a blurring of boundaries. It’s easier to lash out, become passive-aggressive, or become straight-up rude when boundaries have been blurred. When you see them often. When they’re around a lot. When they’re a close friend or family member who has gotten a little too close. Distancing yourself from them is necessary to re-establish a boundary. Becoming curt, avoiding interactions, and maintaining politeness are ways to delineate that line.

It also puts us in our place. As a friend, I’m not to be talked to like that. As a co-worker, I’m not to be treated like that. As an employee, you are not to speak to me like that. Ever. And vice versa. You stay in your circle over there, and I will stay in mine. Over time, the distance between the circles widen. It isn’t always literal. I can distance myself from someone who lives in the room next to mine. After smoe point, I can’t feel anyone’s fiery toxicity, because we are simply too far away from each other.

Usually, light distancing is effective. So I don’t text a friend as much. Or I reduce interaction with a family member. Or I avoid encountering the roommate. In other instances, more drastic measures are taken. I quit my job the next day. I decide to stop pursuing a relationship or friendship. So sometimes I lightly jog away. Other times, I book it.

Maybe it doesn’t work for other people. But it sure as hell works for me. I’m extricated myself from those types of people and situations. And, mind you, there are times that I’m perpetuating toxicity. As I reflect on that, I remind myself of the dog and chocolate. Neither are inherently terrible; they just don’t mix well. Doesn’t matter. Distance, distance, distance.