Can we go back to the March model of the pandemic? Where staying home was cool? And people weren’t partying and spitting through the air and sharing the wealth that is human saliva?

Didn’t realize how nice it was to not see hordes of germ-carriers out and about in public until now. Like, um, why have all human groups crawled out the woodwork to spittle and spattle in the air?

Winter’s breath better be coming soon, ’cause my neighbor’s breath is almost here. In my face. And it needs. To go. Back home.

I glare suspiciously at every person who crosses my path without a mask. Stay back, ya nasties. Or better yet, stay home.

😷🥴🤮