September Diaries

September 12th, 2020

Tomorrow will be all mine. All mine, I say!

Couldn’t fight the temptation to work and get ahead, so I did just that. I’ll reduce my Friday hours as a way to “balance” my week, since I ended up using 6 straight hours today on a work assignment.

It was fun stuff–hardcore Psychology, coding qualitative data and whatnot. I had done something similar for a research lab back in 2018. The subjectivity of qualitative data gets to me sometimes, but on the whole, it’s fun.

Went to a nearby park/lake area in the evening to wiggle my limbs around. Wandered where the people weren’t. The grass was soft under my feet. (Oh. Phrases are getting bolded that shouldn’t. I hate WordPress Editor.)

Been a little more public about my life the past few weeks. On social media, at least. It’s only a matter of time before I tunnel back into my hole. At the moment, I feel open and wild and free. I’ll be overcome with the desire for privacy later. But that is later, and here is now!

Here is now. I feel like a toaster strudel. It’s so easy to track people down. Shivers. One first name from my best friend, and in seconds, I’d located his last name, home town, state, alma matar, LinkedIn, Instagram, and profile photo. You know it’s bad when you’re sitting there comparing two different ears, trying to determine if they belong to the same man. Cause as Lukira now said, ears don’t lie.

Guess I am just as easily found. Shrug. I sure hope not. Tweedledee. Good night blog.

September 11th, 2020

Honestly sort of irked right now, for no discernible reason? Maybe it was being outside and having to dodge disgusting unmasked people–a now-common staple of American life.

Or maybe it’s the approaching session I have with a student tomorrow morning. It feels more like an impending session. Whatever it is, my mood has suddenly soured.

We went to a public garden after work. There weren’t too many people when we first got there, but as we left, it was human after human after human. We patiently waited as a man picked up his dog’s shit by the bridge.

September 10th, 2020

Glad the day is over. Next week will probably be disgusting. I’m so over teaching on the side. So. Over. It. I just have to get through next week, and I’ll be mostly home free.

It’s only 8:15 PM, but I’m tuckered out. Ready to go to bed. I tried going to bed early yesterday, around 10 PM, but to no avail. I slept a total 8 hours, which is not enough for me. You know it’s bad when you’re rubbing your make-up off, the dark eyeliner on your bottom lid, except it’s not eyeliner at all, but forming bags. Yes. I am developing dark eye bags.

And it’s not even that I’m constantly working. It’s that I don’t have my usual stretches of free time that span 4-6 hours. I need 6 hour breaks. And 10 hours of sleep. For a total of 16 hours of rest and relaxation a day. That leaves about 8 hours devoted to some type of productivity, max. I’m a lounge animal, a creature of comfort, and having obligations every few days, in addition to a full-time schedule, is exhausting. It’s psychologically taxing.

All I can do is look forward to getting through these next 7 days. I got an invitation to a Goldman Sachs information session on the 17th. We’ll see how that goes. I’m very much interested in their HCM division. I reached out to a recruiter that I’d touched base with earlier in the summer. Hopefully, she’ll offer some tidbits. I’m keeping my options open, learning about companies and their work.

My work at NASA has been fun. They do enjoy their meetings: I will tell you that much. I feel like I’m close to the team, and it makes me happy to be looped into different projects with different people. There are, however, moments where I blank a bit, and my brain begins to fuzz over in tiredness. I’m introverted as hell, and when my blood sugar dips, so does my attention span, sociability, talkativeness, and interest. Tomorrow will be a pure work day. Thank. God.

September 9th, 2020

Wednesday’s and Thursdays are shaping up to be mildly brutal. The whole “teaching until 9:30 PM” and then “waking up at 7 for meetings/class/work back-to-back until 3 PM” is, like, gross. I spent the day at le beau’s, though, and that was fun. He was very busy with work. Me, on the other hand? Just struggled with my usual 10 minute attention span.

Then I got home to catch up on yesterday’s statistics lecture. I revisited the recorded lecture and dug and dug and dug for a dataset. I love how we’re writing a proposal right now about a project we don’t know how to do on a concept we won’t learn until November.

By then, my class had started, the one where I was teaching. Luckily, our review process was engaging on both ends, and we weren’t exhausted messes afterwards.

I’ve started a skincare regimen. I’m usually not one for skincare: you know it’s bad when your family and dermatologist look at your skin with intense concern, and you’re like, uh, what? Is it that bad?

So it’s about time to take care of this fleshy exterior that houses my eyeballs and nostrils. It consists of:

Benzoyl peroxide face wash

Toner

Retinol serum

Non-collowhatever moisturizer

The retinol serum is a new addition. My forehead is purging right now: basically, retinol is a skincare miracle worker because it encourages skin to turn over. Fresh skin! it screams, do your thing! Like we’re snakes and we shed.

But in the start, it brings all that nasty stuff to the surface–and fast. It was already there; it’s just being turned over by the retinol. So that’s where I’m at right now. Weirdly satisfying breakouts that indicate my facial skin is, indeed, turning over.

September 7th, 2020

Photoshoot was a resounding success. Resounding. If our pictures were in an auditorium, they’d be booming right now. Resounding booms. That’s how happy I am with them.

I’m usually not very satisfied with personal photo shoots. Theres a reason I’m always behind the camera. But not today. Every glimmer of sunlight, every angle, every background–perfecto. Chef’s kiss. Despite le beau’s hesitation, he was a natural. A natural, I tell you!

Next up: whittling down to the best 10 (there were at least 30 that I loved) and editing them. Photoshop-wannabe apps galore. There is a rather large barbecue stain on my, uh, chest, since I ended up wearing a dress I’ve had for 10 years. Never realized how small my wardrobe was until I realized that every single dress had been purchased in high school. I even briefly considered wearing my prom dress for the photoshoot.

The few dresses I got during/after college were either too frumpy–home dress, lots of those–or too sexy–aka from that one social event I went to for the first time in seven years and then hid under a rock after for the next seven years. So I went for the sunny blue dress, the one with nice lace across the chest. Also conveniently stained, because, you know, me.

Afterwards. I gave le beau his promised hair cut and drove him to get boba. If you smell bribery, you’re smelling it right. But in the end, we were both content with our ends of the deal: I liked the boba, and he looked pretty spiffy in our pictures.

In the evening, we went home, where he played a few more rounds of pubg and we ate honey bbq wings and watched F is for Family. I plan to get into that show more. Aggretsuko is also out: that’s my work out show. Back in 2018, I’d hop on the staircase, and watch Aggretsuko, a red panda accountant who rages via screamo karaoke.

Also, I keep remembering that I have work and class tomorrow. The weekend was just so enjoyable. It was productive on multiple fronts, (School’s out! Love life! Family! No work! Rest!) and I got to spend time with people I love. Sure, I noticed the dark circles forming under my eyes this morning. But hopefully, doing all my homework a semester in advance HAHAHA will let me sleep more and stress less.

September 6th, 2020

…annnnd I’ve completed all my homework assignments for the semester. Perks of a virtual format. I recorded everything beforehand, cropped for time, uploaded it externally, and slapped on an old headshot as the “webcam” image. A live webcam recording –the intention–sounded vile. I’m glad I found this roundabout way of finishing the assignment.

Couple’s shoot tomorrow! Despite knowing each other for almost… a decade, and being together for several years, we’ve never had a formal photoshoot. I’ve pulled enough of our teeth and adamantly scheduled tomorrow, Labor Day, as our photoshoot day. Currently wracking up some images from the Internet for inspiration. I’d say 75% of these are way too romantic and cheesy. P’DA! Even though I’m an adult, I’m still semi-grossed out by overly romantic displays of affection. It’s like I’m still 9 and believe in cooties?

September 5th, 2020

10:12 PM

PEN15, the new Hulu show I’ve started, has me deep in my feels. It’s spot-on in its depiction of 1990’s life. AIM, CD players, radio awards, teen angst, young infatuation, screeching gym teachers, insecurity, chat rooms, best friendship, and more.

I remember scratching out messages on the bathroom walls. Chopping my hair off. Gossiping on the phone, hair twirled around a finger. The show’s filled with everything I never thought I’d miss. Filled with emblems of youth I’d never otherwise pinpoint. Like the unmistakable internet dial-up. Middle school crushes and budding blooms of like. Squeaks and squeals: it’s him! Oh, he likes you.

If you were around in the 90’s, I recommend the show. If you are a girl around in the 90’s, I strongly urge you to watch the show. And if you aren’t a girl and you weren’t around in the 90’s, I still encourage you to watch the show. PEN15. Give it a whirl.

It’s gold.

5:00 PM

In one of my big huffing obsessive whims, I made it an unnecessary goal to complete a semesters’ worth of homework assignments in one weekend. This weekend.

Never mind that I literally could do it next weekend, or the weekend after, or, I don’t know, a weekend in November? I just had to get ahead today, right now.

To make it seem like I didn’t do 5 weeks’ worth of assignments in an hour, I changed my outfit for every video and coordinated with the seasons. Swear I’m not crazy, HAHAHA.

September 4th, 2020

The past two weeks have both flown and dredged by. It’s very strange what a plate of obligations does to your brain. Mine was pure sludge yesterday. My focus was zoning in and out like a sinusoid. This week was long. And difficult. The second job needs to taper down, like, yesterday. Thank god it’s Friday.

Watched Addams Family Values last night. It was such a good movie–witty, smart, funny, and satirical. I thought it’d be creepy for the sake of being creepy, but it wasn’t…it was meaningful. It was deep. It was a chillingly good depiction of present-day America, roots deep in smiling conformity. For anyone who’s interested in Tim Burton-style movies, who likes wit and darkness and satire, I highly recommend Addams Family Values.

What else has been on my mind?… I worked on some deliverables for one of our grad classes. We’ve been assigned a handful of busy-work for the readings. The busy work is worth only 6% of our total grade, so every assignment is really 0.34 out of 100. I could technically do none of the 18 assignments and still get an A. But I will do them–probably ahead of time–so I can focus more on work and other obligations.

I’ve tuned out the news. I basically have no idea of anything going on anywhere at anytime. It’s better than the doom-scrolling. There are times I become incredibly hermit-like. But with a full schedule and achy head, it’s easy to avoid media and news outlets. Orbiting in my own small, day-to-day solar system. That being said, I still have no intention of getting COVID-19. As I framed it with metaphorical vomiting–feel free to get food poisoning and blow chunks, but let’s keep it off people’s shoes, carpets, and mouths, yeah?

Feeling nostalgic for things to come. Cold air, crisp winters, wooly sweaters. And I’ll be huddled from the cozy haze of my room. Every time I drive, just a bit, I’m so glad I don’t have to do it any more than I want to. No school commute! No work commute! No traffic! I’ve been bellowing my gratitude out on this blog since March, but good god. I am so happy to not have to commute anywhere…not for the foreseeable future.

It’s strange that it’s already September. It was March, then June, and now September. A “new normal,” people keep saying. An alternate reality. Many people are jostling for the “old normal,” blue masks–if worn at all–scooped under big airy nostrils. But to be honest, I feel removed from a lot of it. I see it through screens. Headlines. Photos. Irresponsible rendezvous parties on Instagram, most of which I (I’ll admit) peer at with a judgey eye.

September 2nd, 2020

For the first time in a long time, it’s cool outside. Ever since I set up my desk and new office space, I’ve been terrifyingly productive. The word “unprecedented” has been slung around a lot this past year. Well, the chance to work while in school and go to school while at work is an unprecedented one. I’m not complaining. I think.

Farewell, August Diaries. It’s September 2, baby. I spent this morning tidying up all my Diary entries, a monthly collection of journal musings on WordPress. I’ve been writing journal entries a lot more since March–since the pandemic began– and everything was flying around everywhere, feathers in a pillow. So consider these diary posts a pile of feathers: light and fluttery in substance.

My head feels thick and heavy right now. Likely from staring at too many screens for too long. It is 5 PM, when I physically and emotionally check out from both school and work. My day starts at 8 AM; it ends at 5 PM. On the dot. If there isn’t a meeting in the morning, I like a leisurely start. But work is in a different timezone nowadays, which means 8 AM meetings. At least they’re not at 7 AM.

9:13 PM

I lied about that. Because here I am, working my second job, contemplating ways to tell a student’s parent no, no I am not available. Before this, I was scuttling around to catch up in yesterday’s course, where I zonked out, hard. I have incredible difficulty listening to lecturers and paying attention. I just. I just can’t.

September 1st, 2020

Mustering up daily diary entries right before I go to bed seems about all I can contribute to this blog. Oh, well. This will kick off my September Diaries.

Halloween, I said to le beau, is technically in a month. Not a month, he said, since it’s about two months. Technically, I responded, it is next month.

Yesterday was too much. Tell me why I thought it would be a good idea to teach on the side while working 40 hours a week and taking graduate courses. Because. It. Wasn’t. A. Good. Idea. I was exhausted and went to bed at 9:30 PM.

I woke up this morning, had a meeting at 8, and finally set up my laptop. After a frazzled call to the help desk, my laptops were up and running. Then I had classes from 9:30 to 5 PM. But to be perfectly honest, I had mentally checked out. I forgot I even had classes today….